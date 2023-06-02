Here’s where the Salt Lake Bees’ new ballpark will be located in Daybreak

The future of the Salt Lake Bees came more into focus Thursday when Larry H. Miller Real Estate announced it would begin initial work on the first phase of Downtown Daybreak, an urban center for the planned community in South Jordan.

The announcement included details about where the company plans to build a new ballpark for the team which is planning to relocate to Daybreak ahead of the 2025 season. The Larry H. Miller Company owns the Triple-A minor league club as well as Larry H. Miller Real Estate.

The company plans to build the first phase of Downtown Daybreak — which will include the new privately-funded ballpark — on land northwest of the Daybreak Library, between Mountain View Corridor and Grandville Avenue from east to west, and between Big Sur Drive and Lake Avenue from north to south, according to a news release.

An exact location of the ballpark is still being finalized, per the development’s website, and will be announced at a later date. Construction on the ballpark is expected to take approximately two years, and it’s unclear if the ballpark will be ready for the start of the 2025 Triple-A season in late March, or early April of that year.

The company said more information about the development — which could include illustrations of the ballpark and surrounding area — will be released later this year. There are plans to hold public open houses and interactions with residents and stakeholders during the development process, the company said.

The site of the future Salt Lake Bees ballpark is pictured in South Jordan on Friday, June 2, 2023. The land west of the FrontRunner tracks will be the location of the ballpark. Laura Seitz, Deseret News

The Bees will continue to play at Smith’s Ballpark in Salt Lake City through 2024. City leaders recently awarded prize money to winners of the Ballpark Next competition to reimagine the the Ballpark neighborhood in the team’s absence.

The Larry H. Miller Company is also involved in an effort to bring a Major League Baseball expansion team to Salt Lake City.

Downtown Daybreak is described as a “walkable, bikeable and transit-connected” urban center, which will be developed in phases over the next 15 years. “Preparatory work” on the development will begin early this month, the release states.

“Larry H. Miller Real Estate, Daybreak and the city of South Jordan are aligned to deliver a regional destination that provides needed jobs, housing diversity, transit and walkability, sports and entertainment and open space,” said Brad Holmes, president of Larry H. Miller Real Estate. “This innovative and transformative approach is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to provide a visionary and collaborative solution to Utah’s families and businesses.”

“The city of South Jordan is proud to welcome Downtown Daybreak to the fastest-growing area within Salt Lake County,” South Jordan Mayor Dawn Ramsey said. “It truly is where urban meets nature, and we are excited to welcome our community and friends to join the experience.”