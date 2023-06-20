Bible will circulate in Davis District school libraries K-12

The Bible will remain in Davis School District’s elementary and junior high school libraries after a unanimous vote by the school board on Tuesday to overturn a review committee’s decision.

In May, the review committee determined the Bible should be removed from junior high and elementary school libraries but remain in circulation in high school libraries. The Bible had been challenged under a state law, which permits “sensitive materials review.”

The school board, acting as an appellate body to the review committee, came under fire during two legislative meetings last week, with some legislators calling the decision to pull the Bible from school library shelves “an embarrassment” to the state.

Others said banning the Bible was “reprehensible.”

Many state lawmakers took issue with the review committee process, arguing that elected officials should be responsible for decisions whether to remove or retain challenged books and other materials.

The district’s policy and practice has been to use lottery-selected review committees, with a parent majority, to conduct the book reviews. Reviews committee decisions can be appealed to a committee made up of elected school board members.

“Within days of the announcement of this determination, the district received several appeal requests and immediately began processing appeals,” according to a statement issued by the school district following the school board’s vote.

The review panel determined that the Bible did not meet the “bright line” rule but said it should be removed from elementary and junior high libraries based on age appropriateness.

The challenge to the Bible was lodged Dec. 11, 2022, according to the district’s library website and one of the lengthiest challenges undertaken by a review committee, said district spokesman Christopher Williams.

HB374, passed by the Utah Legislature in 2022, defines “sensitive material” as instructional materials that are pornographic or indecent, colloquially referred to as the “bright line” rule in state code.

The school district’s statement refuted any suggestions that the review committee’s decision or the district’s policy or process “have been intentionally manipulated to undermine Utah’s sensitive materials law HB374. This is wholly untrue.”

The statement notes that the school district “has always acted with intent to uphold the law and maintain school libraries free from harmful material. As soon as HB 374 went into effect and guidance from Utah State Board of Education and the Attorney General’s Office was received, the district began revising policy and implementing library media reviews.”

Thus far, the district has conducted reviews for 60 books, 37 of which were removed from all libraries due to “bright line” rule violations, according to the statement. Fourteen books were restricted at some school levels due to age appropriateness, and nine were retained at all levels, the statement said.

According to the statement, the district’s library review policy will likely be revised “but the Davis School District stands by the process currently in place. The committee-based process is thoughtful, methodical, respectful of varying perspectives and compliant with Utah law. It allows for appeals to be considered when a committee’s decision seems to be at odds with community values. The process takes time and it isn’t perfect, but it is working.”

The statement continued: “We urge the community — including policymakers — to continue to support a thoughtful committee-based process for library media reviews currently in place.”

This story will be updated.