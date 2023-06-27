Facebook Twitter
A KC-135R Stratotanker and two F-35As from the 151st Air Refueling Wing out of Hill Air Force Base in northern Utah perform a flyover in the Salt Lake Valley and other locations on Tuesday, June 27, 2023. The flyovers were honoring 100 years of aerial refueling excellence.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Photo of the day: Air Force celebrates a century of aerial refueling with flyovers

419th Fighter Winter, Utah National Guard team up to fill Utah skies with flyovers

By Chuck Wing Chuck Wingcwing@deseretnews.com
The U.S. Air Force and the Utah Air National Guard treated Utahns with a series of flyovers through the state Tuesday to honor 100 years of aerial refueling excellence.

F-35s and KC-135 air refuelers with the 151st Air Refueling Wing out of Hill Air Force Base gave enthusiasts an aerial show from Logan to St. George and east to Strawberry Reservoir.

According to historians, it has been 100 years since U.S. Army Air Service aviators successfully completed the first air refueling. On June 27, 1923, 1st Lts. Virgil Hine and Frank W. Seifert, flying a DH-4B, passed gasoline through a hose to another DH-4B carrying Capt. Lowell H. Smith and 1st Lt. John P. Richter.

Onlookers gather to watch as a KC-135R Stratotanker and two F-35As from the 151st Air Refueling Wing out of Hill Air Force Base in northern Utah perform a flyover near the Capitol in Salt Lake City and other locations on Tuesday, June 27, 2023. The flyovers were honoring 100 years of aerial refueling excellence.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
A KC-135R Stratotanker and two F-35As from the 151st Air Refueling Wing out of Hill Air Force Base in northern Utah perform a flyover in the Salt Lake Valley and other locations on Tuesday, June 27, 2023. The flyovers were honoring 100 years of aerial refueling excellence.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
A KC-135R Stratotanker and two F-35As from the 151st Air Refueling Wing out of Hill Air Force Base in northern Utah perform one of two flyovers in the Salt Lake Valley and other locations on Tuesday, June 27, 2023. The flyovers were honoring 100 years of aerial refueling excellence.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
A KC-135R Stratotanker and two F-35As from the 151st Air Refueling Wing out of Hill Air Force Base in northern Utah perform a flyover in the Salt Lake Valley and other locations on Tuesday, June 27, 2023. The flyovers were honoring 100 years of aerial refueling excellence.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
