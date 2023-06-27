Photo of the day: Air Force celebrates a century of aerial refueling with flyovers

The U.S. Air Force and the Utah Air National Guard treated Utahns with a series of flyovers through the state Tuesday to honor 100 years of aerial refueling excellence.

F-35s and KC-135 air refuelers with the 151st Air Refueling Wing out of Hill Air Force Base gave enthusiasts an aerial show from Logan to St. George and east to Strawberry Reservoir.

According to historians, it has been 100 years since U.S. Army Air Service aviators successfully completed the first air refueling. On June 27, 1923, 1st Lts. Virgil Hine and Frank W. Seifert, flying a DH-4B, passed gasoline through a hose to another DH-4B carrying Capt. Lowell H. Smith and 1st Lt. John P. Richter.