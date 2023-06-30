Photo of the day: How the Salt Lake airport prepares for an emergency

While it was only a test, the Salt Lake City Department of Airports’ emergency exercise provided a realistic battlefield to prepare for the real deal.

Friday’s exercise at the Salt Lake International Airport included local first responders and agencies as well as staff with United Airlines, simulating the crash of a medium-size commercial aircraft on the airfield. As many as 100 volunteer actors gave a couple of hundred staff and emergency personnel real victims to attend to during the event.

The scenario tested the airport’s Emergency Operation Center, medical triage capabilities, helicopter operations and the Incident Command System. The Federal Aviation Administration requires airports to conduct a full-scale drill every three years.