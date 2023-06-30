Facebook Twitter
Friday, June 30, 2023 | 
Photo of the day: How the Salt Lake airport prepares for an emergency

Drill helps airport staff, first responders stay prepared

By Deseret News Photographersphotoeditor@deseretnews.com
Photo of the day: How the Salt Lake airport prepares for an emergency
merlin_2986773.jpg

An injured actor is taken from a fuselage as the Salt Lake City Department of Airports partnered with airlines and select government entities to conduct an emergency exercise at the Salt Lake City International Airport on Friday, June 30, 2023. The exercise simulated a crash of a commercial aircraft on the airfield.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

While it was only a test, the Salt Lake City Department of Airports’ emergency exercise provided a realistic battlefield to prepare for the real deal.

Friday’s exercise at the Salt Lake International Airport included local first responders and agencies as well as staff with United Airlines, simulating the crash of a medium-size commercial aircraft on the airfield. As many as 100 volunteer actors gave a couple of hundred staff and emergency personnel real victims to attend to during the event.

The scenario tested the airport’s Emergency Operation Center, medical triage capabilities, helicopter operations and the Incident Command System. The Federal Aviation Administration requires airports to conduct a full-scale drill every three years. 

merlin_2986761.jpg

An injured actor is transported as the Salt Lake City Department of Airports partnered with airlines and select government entities to conduct an emergency exercise at the Salt Lake City International Airport on Friday, June 30, 2023. The exercise simulated a crash of a commercial aircraft on the airfield.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
merlin_2986771.jpg

An injured actor is cared for as the Salt Lake City Department of Airports partnered with airlines and select government entities to conduct an emergency exercise at the Salt Lake City International Airport on Friday, June 30, 2023. The exercise simulated a crash of a commercial aircraft on the airfield.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
merlin_2986763.jpg

An injured actor waits for help as the Salt Lake City Department of Airports partnered with airlines and select government entities to conduct an emergency exercise at the Salt Lake City International Airport on Friday, June 30, 2023. The exercise simulated a crash of a commercial aircraft on the airfield.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
merlin_2986765.jpg

An injured actor is cared for as the Salt Lake City Department of Airports partnered with airlines and select government entities to conduct an emergency exercise at the Salt Lake City International Airport on Friday, June 30, 2023. The exercise simulated a crash of a commercial aircraft on the airfield.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
merlin_2986769.jpg

An injured actor is transported as the Salt Lake City Department of Airports partnered with airlines and select government entities to conduct an emergency exercise at the Salt Lake City International Airport on Friday, June 30, 2023. The exercise simulated a crash of a commercial aircraft on the airfield.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
merlin_2986767.jpg

An injured actor is taken from the scene as the Salt Lake City Department of Airports partnered with airlines and select government entities to conduct an emergency exercise at the Salt Lake City International Airport on Friday, June 30, 2023. The exercise simulated a crash of a commercial aircraft on the airfield.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
