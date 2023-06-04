Man hospitalized after being pulled from Gunlock Reservoir

A man was taken to a southern Utah hospital after he was pulled from a popular reservoir Sunday morning.

Emergency crews responded to a report of a possible drowning before noon, according to Washington County sheriff's deputy Jacob Paul. He said a man jumped into the reservoir near the top of its waterfalls but his friends did not see him come back up to the surface.

"They did end up finding him and pulling him out. He was not breathing at the time they pulled him out," Paul said. "There was a (visitor) on scene who had some medical experience and was able to do CPR on him, and got him breathing again, but he was unconscious."

The man, whose name and age were not immediately released, was flown by medical helicopter to a nearby hospital. Crews from Washington County and Santa Clara-Ivins Fire and Rescue each responded to the incident.

The same agencies responded to a similar incident at the reservoir on May 21, where a 12-year-old girl was rescued from the waterfalls. Gunlock State Park officials posted a caution to visitors back in March about the potential for high amounts of runoff this season.

"We invite visitors to enjoy this wonderful experience but want to remind the public to exercise vigilance and safety in the area," Gunlock State Park manager Jon Allred said in a statement at the time. "There is inherent risk when recreating outdoors, so safety and situational awareness are paramount."

This story will be updated.

