Canadian wildfire smoke leaves New York ‘Mars’ red. Utah’s been there

Thick wildfire smoke turned the skies over New York City an ominous blood red — as if millions of its inhabitants had suddenly been transported to Mars.

The smoke is from close to 150 wildfires burning in Quebec, Canada, many of them started by a series of lightning strikes.

An estimated 100 million people are being impacted by the unhealthy air and are being urged to stay inside to avoid getting the fine particulate pollution in their lungs.

Flights along the East Coast were temporarily grounded because of the soupy skies and led to the postponement of a New York Yankees baseball game Wednesday night.

Not a great deal of air quality improvement is anticipated tomorrow as smoke from wildfires in eastern Canada continues to filter southward.

Visit https://t.co/CVx9g8Hm1q for details. pic.twitter.com/Op0shyhAZ1 — National Weather Service (@NWS) June 7, 2023

The smoke from Canada is being pushed into the United States by a low pressure system that is not expected to abate for several days. In the interim, multiple agencies are urging people of all ages to avoid being outdoors but especially those with existing respiratory conditions and the elderly who are at increased risk of heart attacks or strokes.

Wildfire smoke swirling around an upper level Low over New England is depicted in the smoke forecast for today. Hazardous air quality levels are forecast for much of the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic, including major metro areas along the I-95 corridor.

Been there, done that

While this is an anomaly for the East, Western states like Utah are all too familiar with smothering wildfire smoke and the unhealthy conditions it brings with its fine particulate pollution.

Just last month, Utah was among Western states being impacted from smoke due to wildfires burning in Alberta.

It’s beginning to be a common occurrence in the West, with traveling wildfire smoke that invades an area, leaving regulators and residents helpless to stop it and bearing the adverse health impacts of elevated levels of PM2.5, or fine particulate pollution.

In August 2020, 43 million people in the West were getting their lungs clobbered by wildfire smoke.

A national study showed that wildfire smoke, which accelerates the formation of ozone, contributed up to 50% of PM2.5 in recent years in the West, undercutting gains made under the Clean Air Act.

At the time, study co-author Deepti Singh, a Washington State assistant professor, said the high pollution events make it imperative for people to prepare, but it is a tall task due to the breadth of the pollution.

“If there’s such a large region that’s being affected by this air pollution, it really limits where people can go to escape those conditions,” she said in a post on the study.

Health officials and regulators stress that as in the West, which is more used to wildfire smoke, residents being impacted in the eastern and central United States need to take it seriously and stay inside.

This story will be updated.

