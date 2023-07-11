Man accused of pointing rifle at police, motorists

A man who police say pointed what appeared to be a shotgun at officers and other motorists is now facing multiple criminal charges.

Ellery Stanton Jensen, 44, of North Salt Lake, was charged Monday in 3rd District Court with four counts of assault on a police officer, a second-degree felony; four counts of aggravated assault, a third-degree felony; interfering with an arrest, a class B misdemeanor; and disorderly conduct and failing to yield to a pedestrian, infractions.

On July 1, West Jordan police responded to the area of 8400 S. 2700 West on a report of a man with a shotgun, according to charging documents. The first two officers who arrived at the scene spotted Jensen "who was holding what appeared to be a shotgun, and Jensen pointed the weapon" at the officers, police wrote.

One officer ordered Jensen at gunpoint to drop his weapon but he did not comply, the charges state. The second officer then fired pepper ball rounds at Jensen, prompting him to drop his rifle. After he was taken into custody, police discovered that Jensen's weapon was a BB air rifle, according to the charges.

Investigators also learned that Jensen had pointed his rifle at two other officers as well as several other people who were driving through the area. One man told police that "he feared for his life so much that he contemplated running Jensen over," the charges state.

Police say in total, Jensen allegedly pointed his weapon at four officers and four citizens.

