Dry conditions caused fire near Utah-Colorado border to grow to 800 acres

I-70 reopened in both directions near the border between Utah and Colorado in Grand County after being closed due to a brush fire Monday afternoon.

Late Monday, officials said firefighters were able to "moderate" fire behavior — even as the blaze had grown to 800 acres due to "dry, windy conditions" and dry grass — and expected to have the fire contained by Tuesday evening.

The fire was discovered just before 1 p.m. around 15 miles from the Colorado border, according to the Utah Fire Info website. I-70 was temporarily closed in both directions after the fire started.

The blaze was caused by a vehicle rollover on I-70 in the area, authorities said.

