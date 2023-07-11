Dry conditions caused fire near Utah-Colorado border to grow to 800 acres
The fire was discovered just before 1 p.m. around 15 miles from the Colorado border, according to the Utah Fire Info website
I-70 reopened in both directions near the border between Utah and Colorado in Grand County after being closed due to a brush fire Monday afternoon.
Late Monday, officials said firefighters were able to "moderate" fire behavior — even as the blaze had grown to 800 acres due to "dry, windy conditions" and dry grass — and expected to have the fire contained by Tuesday evening.
The fire was discovered just before 1 p.m. around 15 miles from the Colorado border, according to the Utah Fire Info website. I-70 was temporarily closed in both directions after the fire started.
The blaze was caused by a vehicle rollover on I-70 in the area, authorities said.