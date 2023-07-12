Judge sentences gunman to at least 36 years in prison in Kearns drug killing

One of three men charged in a 2021 fatal shooting during a drug-related robbery has been ordered to serve at least 36 years and up to life in the Utah State Prison.

A jury in April found Shihab Wesaga, 20, guilty of all charges — murder, a first-degree felony; 11 counts of felony discharge of a firearm, three first-degree felonies, four second-degree felonies and four third-degree felonies; aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony; and obstructing justice, a second-degree felony.

Third District Judge Coral Sanchez sentenced Wesaga Thursday to 15 years to life for the murder charge. In addition, he was sentenced to three terms of five years to life and a term of three to 15 years in prison that were ordered be served consecutive to the murder charge. The other sentences — a term of five years to life, a term of one to 15 years, a term of three to 15 years, and six terms of three to five years — will be served concurrent with each other but consecutive to the murder charge.

Altogether, Wesaga was sentenced to at least 36 years and up to life behind bars.

On March 9, 2021, police say Alonso Gerardo Garcia-Mendoza, 32, and two friends went to a church parking lot at 5305 W. 5400 South in Kearns, to participate in a drug deal.

Instead of a drug deal, however, when they got there, Wesaga, Jonathan Montrail Johnson, Dalmar Mohamed Abdi, and a boy who was 15 at the time, instead shot the three victims during a robbery attempt, according to charging documents.

Letari Washington, then 28, was shot in the chest and both of his lungs collapsed. He was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, charges state. Brence Hadley, then 35, was shot in the hand and also suffered facial injuries when Garcia-Mendoza's car crashed as he tried to drive away after being shot.

Between three and four bullet holes were found in the car windshield, and 12 shell casings were found in the parking lot, charges state.

After the shooting, Wesaga, Johnson, Abdi and the teen went to a nearby Maverik and were recorded on security cameras, according to charges. Their car was later found abandoned in a nearby neighborhood.

Abdi told police the teen boy had made the plan to meet the victims and rob them, and Johnson and Wesaga were intended to be the gunmen, per charging documents. Johnson and Abdi, like Wesaga, are both charged with murder, aggravated robbery, obstructing justice and 11 counts of discharge of a firearm.

A jury trial is scheduled for Johnson Sept. 26. Abdi 's next court appearance is Oct. 6. Information on the status of the teen's charges was not available.

