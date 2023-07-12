2 men who were ‘part of a mob’ charged in Salt Lake stabbing

Two men are facing criminal charges after investigators say were "part of a mob" that chased another man and stabbed him multiple times.

David Oling, 29, and Nyawoke Biel, 30, both of Salt Lake City, were each charged Monday in 3rd District Court with aggravated assault resulting in serious injury, a first-degree felony. Two other men are listed in court documents as co-defendants, but as of Tuesday, formal charges had not been filed.

The attack happened about 3:45 a.m. on July 4 near 414 W. 500 South. Police say the victim claimed that his son was being attacked by a group of men so he tried to intervene. The men then turned their attention to the father, and four of them — including Oling and Nyawoke — were "part of a mob of men that chased" the victim, according to charging documents.

"(He) reported being struck in the back of the head with a crutch and stabbed multiple times during the incident," the charges state.

Police found the man "lying on the ground, covered in blood with three lacerations on his back," according to the charges.

He was taken to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries. Detectives made multiple arrests by, in part, following a trail of blood along Rio Grande Street, the charges state.

Additional charges were pending Tuesday.

