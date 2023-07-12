Ogden fire marshal issues fireworks restrictions through October

The Ogden fire marshal has issued restrictions on fireworks and open flames in the city through mid-October because of forecasted hot and dry weather.

After allowing fireworks throughout the city for the Fourth of July, Fire Marshal Kevin Brown released a statement Thursday cracking down on fireworks through Oct. 15, "or until conditions improve."

Fireworks and open flames are prohibited in the areas outlined on the map below, as well as in any open fields, vacant lots, wooded areas or hillsides with brush. These areas include:



All of Fort Buenaventura, the city baseball park and dog park area located off of A Avenue.

The old landfill property around 2550 A Ave. near Fort Buenaventura.

All wooded areas along Ogden and Weber River Parkway from Harrison Boulevard to the west and south city boundaries, including all associated parks along the river corridor.

All areas east of Harrison Boulevard from the south city boundary, north to 2nd Street, west on 2nd Street to Monroe, then to the north city boundary.

Fireworks and open flames are prohibited in the areas outlined on the map, as well as in any open fields, vacant lots, wooded areas or hillsides with brush. Ogden Fire Department

"We are experiencing extremely hot weather," Ogden Deputy Fire Chief Michael Slater added in an email Tuesday. "This has caused the moisture in our grasses to decrease and has (increased) the fire risk in certain areas."

A violation of this restriction is a class B misdemeanor, and people who start fires may be responsible for damages and expenses, the department statement said.

"Please help keep our community safe from fires," Brown said in the statement. "We urge everyone to use common sense this holiday season and practice extreme caution."

Ogden residents who see fires and fireworks are encouraged to call the Weber Area Consolidated Dispatch Center at 801-395-8221.

