6-year-old in critical condition after lawn mower accident

A 6-year-old girl is in critical condition after falling off a lawn mower and getting cut by the blades on Tuesday morning, police said.

Police were called to a home at the north end of Pleasant View, in Weber County, at 9:30 a.m. after a girl who was riding a lawn mower with her dad accidentally fell off, and the blades of the lawn mower struck her left leg, Pleasant View Police Lt. Stetson Talbot said.

Police applied a tourniquet until an ambulance arrived to take her to the Ogden Regional Medical Center. She was last known to be in critical condition but had been stabilized at the hospital, Talbot said.

The girl's dad was not injured.

