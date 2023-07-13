Second man dies from June street racing crash in Murray

A second man has died from a crash in Murray that police believe may have been caused by street racers.

About 9:45 p.m. on June 14, Darrell John Naylor, 73, of Murray, was making a left turn on State Street at 5460 South when his Toyota Sequoia was smashed into by a northbound vehicle.

Naylor was taken to a local hospital in extremely critical condition. According to his obituary, he never regained consciousness. Police say he was taken off life support on June 23.

The driver of the other vehicle, Abdulhameed "Abdul" Y. Alzouabi, 19, of Midvale, died shortly after arriving at the hospital.

Police believe Alzouabi, who was driving a Kia Optima, was racing another vehicle when he ran into Naylor's vehicle. The search for the driver of the other vehicle he was racing continued Wednesday. Murray police call it an "active" investigation.

"Witnesses stated that the Kia Optima was traveling at a high rate of speed northbound on State Street approaching 5460 South," according to a search warrant affidavit. "As the Toyota Sequoia turned on a yield, it was struck in the passenger side by the Kia Optima."

Witnesses told police the Kia appeared to be racing a white car. According to police, "Racing clubs will set up near the Fashion Place Mall and Sam's Club to travel together northbound and southbound on State Street."

On June 15, detectives recovered information from the Kia's crash data recorder that showed the vehicle was going 92 mph just before hitting Naylor, and at one point had been going 112 mph, a second warrant states.

Investigators also viewed surveillance videos from nearby businesses that show the red Kia and a white vehicle passing other cars, the warrant states.

"Moments before the crash you can see a red sedan pulling away from a white vehicle driving at a high rate of speed," according to the affidavit.

Police say one of the videos recovered shows a white Mercedes-Benz sedan next to the Kia headed north, before coming up on a motorcycle.

"The Mercedes … brakes heavily and the back-end slides before it was able to lane change behind the Kia Optima in lane two. The Kia Optima continues to accelerate and strikes the Toyota Sequoia in the passenger side. The Toyota Sequoia rolls several times and on the last rotation a person is ejected," the affidavit says.

The Mercedes then "brakes heavily again and slides slightly to a stop" before turning and driving off, according to police. Surveillance video collected from a neighborhood east of State Street also captured the vehicle speeding away.

Anyone with information about the driver of the Mercedes is asked to call police at 801-840-4000 or 801-264-2673.

