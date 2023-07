A pedestrian died after a collision with a car on I-15 early Sunday, the Utah Highway Patrol said.

The man walked onto the freeway near 3800 South in Millcreek about 12:38 a.m. when he "was struck by a passing vehicle and sustained fatal injuries," said UHP Cpl. Quincy Breuer.

The driver of the car was not injured in the collision.

No other details were released.