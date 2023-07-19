Firefighters rescue construction worker who fell 40 feet into concrete vault

Firefighters rescued a worker who fell about 40 feet into a concrete vault at a construction site in Kaysville on Tuesday afternoon.

Kaysville and Layton fire crews rescued the worker at the site near 1000 N. Mountain Road in just over an hour after being called to the scene, Kaysville fire officials said on Facebook. The firefighters used a rope rescue system to access and move the worker.

The victim was flown to an area trauma center with serious injuries, but officials said the person had been stabilized by the time the helicopter left the scene.

"Thanks to Layton fire for providing manpower and technical rescue equipment at this scene. We're grateful for the support of our neighbors to the north!" the Kaysville Fire Department said in the post.

