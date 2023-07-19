Westbound US 189 in Provo Canyon reopens after dump truck crash

Westbound lanes of U.S. 189 have reopened near the mouth of Provo Canyon after a dump truck carrying dirt crashed and spilled Wednesday morning.

The truck left the roadway to the right shoulder while navigating a curve, and then came back to the left and overturned, according to Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Cam Roden. Westbound lanes near Canyon Glen Park were closed for nearly two hours while crews cleaned up the roadway.

Westbound traffic had resumed as of 1:30 p.m., according to the Utah Department of Transportation.

The driver of the truck was taken to the hospital with "moderate to serious injuries," Roden said.

