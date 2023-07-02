Photo of the day: Journey gives fans at Stadium of Fire a lot to believe in

Utahns had a lot to believe in Saturday as legendary rock group Journey headlined the Stadium of Fire festivities.

The night of patriotic celebration at BYU’s LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo also included a flyover by F-35 jets from Utah’s Hill Air Force Base and a fireworks show — the biggest in the nation, according to organizers — followed by a family friendly street dance party.

And the party reached far beyond Utah as Stadium of Fire was televised to more than 1 million military men and women in over 100 countries via the American Forces Network.

Journey has 25 gold and platinum albums and 19 top-40 singles in the U.S. to the band’s name, including hits like “Don’t Stop Believin,’” “Open Arms,” “Separate Ways,” “Faithfully,” and “Lights.” With more than 48 million albums sold in the U.S. alone, they are in the top 25 best-selling bands in American history, and were recently inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.