Sunday, July 2, 2023 | 
Utah Entertainment

Photo of the day: Journey gives fans at Stadium of Fire a lot to believe in

By Deseret News Photographersphotoeditor@deseretnews.com
merlin_2987135.jpg

Journey lead vocalist Arnel Pineda walks the stage as the band plays at the Stadium of Fire in Provo on Saturday, July 1, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Utahns had a lot to believe in Saturday as legendary rock group Journey headlined the Stadium of Fire festivities.

The night of patriotic celebration at BYU’s LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo also included a flyover by F-35 jets from Utah’s Hill Air Force Base and a fireworks show — the biggest in the nation, according to organizers — followed by a family friendly street dance party.

And the party reached far beyond Utah as Stadium of Fire was televised to more than 1 million military men and women in over 100 countries via the American Forces Network.

Journey has 25 gold and platinum albums and 19 top-40 singles in the U.S. to the band’s name, including hits like “Don’t Stop Believin,’” “Open Arms,” “Separate Ways,” “Faithfully,” and “Lights.” With more than 48 million albums sold in the U.S. alone, they are in the top 25 best-selling bands in American history, and were recently inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

merlin_2987109.jpg

Fireworks explode in front of the moon over LaVell Edwards Stadium at the Stadium of Fire in Provo on Saturday, July 1, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
merlin_2987099.jpg

Fireworks explode over LaVell Edwards Stadium at the Stadium of Fire in Provo on Saturday, July 1, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
merlin_2987119.jpg

Fans cheer as Journey headlines the show at the Stadium of Fire in Provo on Saturday, July 1, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
merlin_2987123.jpg

Becky Long, representing veteran George Ciampa, sheds tears during a military recognition at the Stadium of Fire in Provo on Saturday, July 1, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
merlin_2987127.jpg

F-35s from Hill Air Force Base in Ogden perform a flyover at the Stadium of Fire in Provo on Saturday, July 1, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
merlin_2987133.jpg

Journey lead vocalist Arnel Pineda smiles at fans while performing at the Stadium of Fire in Provo on Saturday, July 1, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
merlin_2987079.jpg

Lead guitarist Neal Schon holds up a his arm during a solo as Journey headlines the show at the Stadium of Fire in Provo on Saturday, July 1, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
merlin_2987125.jpg

Fans cheer and sing along with Journey as they perform at the Stadium of Fire in Provo on Saturday, July 1, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
merlin_2987115.jpg

Some older and some younger fans sing along as Journey headlines the show at the Stadium of Fire in Provo on Saturday, July 1, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
merlin_2987131.jpg

Journey lead vocalist Arnel Pineda walks the stage as the band plays at the Stadium of Fire in Provo on Saturday, July 1, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
merlin_2987083.jpg

A woman looks at her phone as other fans hold up their phone lights during a performance by Journey at the Stadium of Fire in Provo on Saturday, July 1, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
