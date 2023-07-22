Here’s where to watch this year’s Pioneer Day fireworks and shows

This year's Pioneer Day will host many of the typical Utah festivities, from pulling handcarts, dressing up in pioneer clothing, honoring ancestors' sacrifices, marching in parades — and lighting fireworks.

To find out where and when to see Pioneer Day fireworks celebrations across Utah, find the location closest to you in the following list. This list is not comprehensive and details are subject to change; please verify using the attached link.

Saturday, July 22

American Fork: For 100 years, American Fork has gathered to celebrate Pioneer Day — and its annual Steel Days festivities will continue to please. Fireworks will take place at 10 p.m. in Art Dye Park, 550 E. 1000 North, along with other activities such as parades, quilt shows and several sports tournaments occurring the entire weekend.

: Fiesta Days in Kamas brings a weekend of fun, and fireworks will light after the city's Rocky Mountain Professional Rodeo Association rodeo, which takes place at 7:30 p.m. with a $10 ticket entry. A Chris Peterson concert will also take place after the rodeo. Mapleton: Pioneer Day fireworks will happen at 10 p.m., taking place in Ira Allan Sports Park, 1728 S. 800 West, after the Party Crashers concert. Other events Mapleton residents can participate in before the fireworks include a humanitarian fair and ping pong drop.

Fireworks explode in front of the moon over LaVell Edwards Stadium at the Stadium of Fire in Provo on July 1. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Monday, July 24 – Pioneer Day

Beaver: A Pioneer Day fireworks celebration will take place in Beaver at 9:45 p.m. at the Tushar fourplex park, preceded by horse races, open swims at the city pool and a rodeo.

Kanab will host its 10 p.m. fireworks show at the Jackson Flat Reservoir, with a dance, church history walk, live band performances and other games preceding the show. Layton: While Layton may not be hosting a fireworks show, it will be showing its love for Pioneer Day through an "Electric Light Parade," where anyone can participate wearing and carrying their own lit-up gear (all entries must be lit and nonmotorized). The parade will start in the business parking lot at the northwest corner of Wasatch Drive and Gentile Street.

Fireworks explode over LaVell Edwards Stadium at the Stadium of Fire in Provo on July 1. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Monroe: A fireworks celebration will take place at 9:45 p.m. by South Sevier Middle School, 300 E. Center, preceded by other evening activities like a concession and raffle tickets sale, a concert featuring The Ride and a drawing for prizes.

Attendees watch as 150 drones perform over the Salt Lake City-County Building at ILLUMINATE: Light Art + Creative Tech Fest in Salt Lake City on Nov. 11, 2022. Ben B. Braun, Deseret News

Pioneer Day celebrations in Salt Lake City

Fireworks and other celebrations will be spread across Salt Lake City. Here are some of the locations where you can watch the colorful shows.



Days of '47 Parade: The Days of '47 Parade, one of the oldest parades in the country, starts bright and early at 9 a.m. on Monday, July 24, with the route starting at South Temple and State Street, though, it will have a slightly different ending spot this year. Thousands attend the parade that showcase horses, community floats and other attractions, with many Utahns even camping overnight the night before to get suitable spots to watch the parade — and this year, it won't disappoint. But with triple-digit temperatures forecast for the holiday, prepare yourself for the heat and to stay hydrated.

Correction: An earlier version listed Mapleton's fireworks as happening July 24. They will take place on Saturday.

