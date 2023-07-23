How Salt Lake County’s newest park aims to ‘bring more life’ to the Jordan River

A memory rekindled for Martin Jensen as he wandered the banks of the Jordan River on a comfortable and virtually cloudless Thursday morning.

It brought him back about six or seven years ago when Jensen, director of the Salt Lake County Parks and Recreation, and then-Salt Lake County Mayor Ben McAdams toured this same large swath of land along the river near 3300 South, as they scouted locations for a new regional park.

That initial trip wasn't as pleasant, though. Jensen recalls needing West Valley police officers to escort the two around because of environmental and public safety issues by the river. The same could be said about many parts of the 51-mile river, which had been neglected and forgotten for decades.

But that's beginning to change as the county and the cities the river crosses through change policies to bring the Jordan River closer to what it looked like when pioneer settlers arrived in the Salt Lake Valley 176 years ago. This includes the new Pioneer Crossing Regional Park that is now open.

"This area is dramatically changing, and changing for the good," he said, moments before helping cut a ribbon to ceremoniously open the new park Thursday. "We are so excited and grateful for the ability to be able to build a new park (and) to begin to bring more life to the Jordan River."

The new 25-acre park features a playground and a small climbing area for children, as well as benches, public bathrooms and a parking spot for a police off-road vehicle so officers can quickly respond to any emergencies along the trail.

West Valley Mayor Karen Lang, center, and others participate in a ribbon-cutting at Pioneer Crossing Regional Park in West Valley on Thursday. Laura Seitz, Deseret News

However, most of the park's features aim to provide visitors with different ways to experience the river and its ecosystem. There are pathways that connect with the Jordan River Parkway Trail along with a small fishing pier and the river's first adaptive boat ramp, allowing people of all abilities to launch canoes, kayaks and paddleboards into the water.

And that's just the beginning. The county plans to add more trails and open space in the near future, helping this section of the river become a possible outdoor recreation destination in the county.

Bringing more life to the river

Salt Lake County leaders approved a revision to their Jordan River "blueprint" last year, emphasizing getting the river closer to its original state. This includes restoring the river's natural floodplain and wildlife habitats, says Soren Simonsen, executive director of the Jordan River Commission.

He believes Pioneer Crossing Regional Park highlights the new direction of how the river is being utilized.

"This park is the perfect example of some of those natural river functions being restored and opening up opportunities for great recreation that are maybe different than the active kinds of recreation," Simonsen said. "This is a really lovely stretch of river through here."

Cities along the Jordan River are also beginning to view the river this way.

For example, Salt Lake City is scheduled to open the first phase of its new Glendale Regional Park next year. The project, located about 3 miles north of Pioneer Crossing Regional Park, calls for a kayak rental station, as well as a boat dock and ramp to make the Jordan River more accessible for visitors. The new ramp would be the latest the city has added in recent years so that residents can boat on the water.

Jensen said it's because the county and its cities share a "common vision" of the river. They view it as something that complements the Wasatch Mountains, offering recreational and natural opportunities for people who may not be able to get into the county's canyons.

The river offers a place for people to cool down in the summer and view all sorts of birds, mammals and other wildlife.

"The Jordan River is a hidden gem in the valley," Jensen said. "The Jordan River corridor is changing. ... It's a great place to come and to be able to connect with nature within the urban setting."

Courtney Custer kayaks in the Jordan River at Pioneer Crossing Regional Park in West Valley on Thursday, July 20, 2023. Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Making the river more accessible

The adaptive boat launch at Pioneer Crossing Regional Park means that not only is there new access to the water, but people of all abilities are able to launch small watercraft into the river.

This adds new recreation possibilities for outdoor recreation enthusiasts like Courtney Custer, who is paralyzed from the waist down.

Custer, a cycling instructor for Wasatch Adaptive Sports, pulled herself out of her wheelchair, using a bench on the dock to pull herself into a kayak and launch herself out into the water. After a short paddle in the water, she docked back on land and got herself back onto her wheelchair. She found the experience to be fairly simple, giving it an eight out of 10 on a scale of ease.

Courtney Custer kayaks in the Jordan River at Pioneer Crossing Regional Park in West Valley on Thursday. Laura Seitz, Deseret News

She explained that she used to have "endless" opportunities to enjoy outdoor recreation before an accident left her paralyzed. But having new amenities like this particular boat ramp allows her to regain some of those abilities.

She's hopeful that more ramps like this will be added in the future so she and others can enjoy more of what the Jordan River has to offer, especially as it begins to return to its former glory.

"It feels awesome," Custer says. "(This) honestly kind of gives me a little bit more freedom and more of the perspective I used to have on life, to be able to have another option to go do."