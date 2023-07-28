Facebook Twitter
Utah

Photo of the day: Butlerville Days

By Deseret News Photographersphotoeditor@deseretnews.com
The sun sets on the carnival rides at the Butlerville Days celebration in Cottonwood Heights on Thursday, July 27, 2023. The event goes through Saturday with many activities, including stage entertainment, a drone show and fireworks.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Butlerville Days got off to a memorable start Thursday, with another full slate of events planned Friday and Saturday.

Like most community summer celebrations in Utah, Cottonwood Heights’ Butlerville Days pays tribute to a community history that began in mid-1800s. Along with historical reflections, the days are filled with art and music performances and competitions, sports events, a carnival, parade, car show, a drone light show Friday night and fireworks on Saturday night.

For information, visit https://www.cottonwoodheights.utah.gov/community/events/butlerville-days