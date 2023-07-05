Police seek help finding man suspected of intentionally killing man on scooter

Salt Lake police are asking for help finding a 53-year-old man who they say intentionally hit and killed a man who was riding a scooter on Monday.

Police say Robert Boyatt was driving a car west on 1000 North about 1:15 a.m. Monday when he turned around, crossed traffic and hit Victor Hershberger, 61, who was on a scooter near 1020 West and 1000 North. Hershberger was pronounced dead at the scene.

The two men knew each other, but police have not said how they knew each other.

"Detectives do not believe this was a random incident." Salt Lake police said in a statement. "Based on the preliminary information, detectives believe Boyatt intentionally hit Hershberger and left the scene without stopping or rendering first aid."

Investigators say they located Boyatt's car on Tuesday but are asking for the public's help to locate him.

Boyatt has blue eyes, is approximately 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighs 180 pounds and is bald.

"Boyatt should be considered dangerous. Anyone who knows his location or who sees him should avoid contact and immediately call 911," police said.

Anyone with more information about Boyatt or the crash is encouraged to call 801-799-3000 and reference case number 23-144525.

