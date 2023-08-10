Motorcyclist injured while attempting speed record at Salt Flats

A motorcyclist is injured after he lost control of his vehicle while attempting a speed record Wednesday at the Salt Flats during Bonneville Speed Week.

The Southern California Timing Association said in a press release that Jerry Adams, 69, was attempting a speed record at 8:04 a.m. when he lost control of his motorcycle land speed vehicle about a quarter-mile into the attempt.

Adams was treated by medical personnel at the scene, and then taken by ambulance and helicopter to the University of Utah Hospital in Salt Lake City. The incident is being investigated to determine how Adams lost control, the press release says.

Bonneville Speed Week is a six-day annual event where racers from across the world come to compete in Bonneville Land Speed Racing at the Salt Flats. Numerous land speed records have been made at the Bonneville Speedway.

