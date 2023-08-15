Ogden police helping detective send donations to her family in Maui

The Ogden Police Department is holding a donation drive for Detective Brei Wolfgramm and her family in Maui who have suffered from the catastrophic fire there.

According to a Facebook post from the Ogden Police Department, over 50 of Wolfgramm’s family members have been left without shelter.

Wolfgramm told KSL that her family was left with nothing but the clothes on their backs. Some of them were covered in ash or burned.

Wolfgramm’s great uncle, Leroy Wagner, was on the phone with his sister, Joanna Phillips, when he stepped outside and saw the flames.

Phillips told her brother to do anything he could to get out. Over the phone, Wagner told his sister, “I can’t. I can’t get out,” then the line disconnected.

His body was found over the weekend in his bedroom, where he had tried to get as far away from the fire as possible.

Over a thousand people are still missing after the Lahaina fire ripped through Maui on Aug. 9. On Monday, the death toll hit 99, according to the Associated Press.

Ogden Police Lt. Will Farr said when the department found out about what happened, they wanted to help.

“We really wanted to show our support for Wolfgramm and her family,” he said.

Some have questioned whether donations are the right way to help people in Maui, but Farr said Wolfgramm has worked it out to send boxes directly to her family.

“I get people are concerned and it comes from a place of wanting to do what’s best,” Farr said. “The great thing about this is that Wolfgramm has worked it out, so if her family no longer needs donations, they can go to other people in need.”

Farr said the community support has been overwhelming. “Ogden is such a tight-knit community and it’s great seeing everyone come together to support her family,” he said.

Wolfgramm said it’s been amazing to see how quickly people responded to the fundraiser.

“I didn’t know that we were going to get this much support, I was just trying to help our family,” she said.

The donation drive will last until Friday at the Ogden Police Department, 2186 Lincoln Avenue.

The family is looking for clean, new, unused and not expired items, including:



Baby food

Diapers

Blankets

Pillows

Towels

Futon

Gas stove

Gas

Propane

Cots

Toothpaste

Things to keep kids busy

Board games

Toys

Stuffed animals

Clothes baby to 4XL

Men’s and women’s clothing

Shoes for men, women and children

There are several other ways to donate or help with efforts in Maui.

Those looking for ways to help are urged to thoroughly read where the donation will be going to and how it will be used.

People can donate directly to The American Red Cross, Maui United Way, Maui Strong Fund, Maui Humane Society and Ka Hale A Ke Ola Homeless Resource Center.

Note: Bonneville International stations are raising funds through the Maui Strong Fire Relief Fund.

