Photo of the day: Pet therapy visit delivers on the smiles

Lovable animals from Utah Pet Partners, formerly Therapy Animals of Utah, made a stop at the Arizona College of Nursing campus in Murray on Tuesday. Rumble and the other therapy animals along with their human teammates make visits to hospitals, care centers and other facilities in Utah throughout the year.

Animal-assisted therapy is a complementary type of therapy that includes the use of animals in a treatment. And best off all, it brings out the smiles.

