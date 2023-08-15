Facebook Twitter
Tuesday, August 15, 2023 | 
merlin_2992427.jpg

Christina Dahn Ockey talks with Rumble as Utah Pet Partners visits Arizona College of Nursing in Murray on Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Utah

Photo of the day: Pet therapy visit delivers on the smiles

By Chuck Wing Chuck Wingcwing@deseretnews.com
SHARE Photo of the day: Pet therapy visit delivers on the smiles
SHARE Photo of the day: Pet therapy visit delivers on the smiles

Lovable animals from Utah Pet Partners, formerly Therapy Animals of Utah, made a stop at the Arizona College of Nursing campus in Murray on Tuesday. Rumble and the other therapy animals along with their human teammates make visits to hospitals, care centers and other facilities in Utah throughout the year.
Animal-assisted therapy is a complementary type of therapy that includes the use of animals in a treatment. And best off all, it brings out the smiles.

merlin_2992421.jpg

Jayne Johnson, Megan Poynter and Baiyina Naw talk to and pet Rumble as Utah Pet Partners visits Arizona College of Nursing in Murray on Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
1 of 7
merlin_2992429.jpg

Heather Panek receives a kiss from Dekker as Utah Pet Partners visits Arizona College of Nursing in Murray on Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
2 of 7
merlin_2992425.jpg

Kaylyn Lippert pets Dekker as Utah Pet Partners visits Arizona College of Nursing in Murray on Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
3 of 7
merlin_2992423.jpg

Rumble looks into the camera as Utah Pet Partners visits Arizona College of Nursing in Murray on Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
4 of 7
merlin_2992431.jpg

Somer Warner receives a kiss from Dekker as Utah Pet Partners visits Arizona College of Nursing in Murray on Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
5 of 7
merlin_2992433.jpg

Heather Panek holds Rumble’s head as she talks to him during a visit by Utah Pet Partners to Arizona College of Nursing in Murray on Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
6 of 7
merlin_2992419.jpg

Rumble, with Utah Pet Partners, looks around during a visit to Arizona College of Nursing in Murray on Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
7 of 7
merlin_2992421.jpg
merlin_2992429.jpg
merlin_2992425.jpg
merlin_2992423.jpg
merlin_2992431.jpg
merlin_2992433.jpg
merlin_2992419.jpg