‘This is a big deal’: UDOT begins new lane striping strategy after years of complaints

Carlos Braceras isn't exactly sure what complaint he receives the most, but lane striping is definitely up there at the top, along with road congestion, traffic signals and roadway litter.

This is usually magnified when the sun's angle makes it difficult for drivers to see the lines on Utah's freeways at times during the spring and especially after every rain storm, which is when drivers report not seeing the lines at all. It's such a heated topic among drivers that Utah Gov. Spencer Cox even tasked Braceras with finding a solution to the problem shortly after taking office two years ago, as the governor kept him on as the director of the Utah Department of Transportation.

Now, after two years of testing dozens of possible solutions and some implementation, state transportation officials believe they have finally found a solution to one of the biggest headaches motorists have endured.

UDOT began laying down new lane stripes between Lehi and Payson on I-15 in Utah County earlier this year, which gained favorable reviews from mayors and other government officials in the area, according to the agency. It plans to add more new striping along selections of I-15, I-80, I-215 and state Route 201 in Davis, Salt Lake, Summit and Tooele counties beginning next month before expanding out to the rest of the state in the near future.

The new dashed line lane striping is 6 inches wide — 2 inches wider than the previous stripes — and is created using a technique called "contrast striping." It's similar to something that was tested by the Point of the Mountain two years ago, where a white reflecting stripe is placed down on black lines painted in the roadway, which the agency also refers to as "tiger tails."

It's a tactic that's expected to do well on the concrete road surface that's used all over the Wasatch Front, especially.

Tiger tails are meant to keep the lanes easier to see in the rain and easier for autonomous vehicles to detect the lines. The HOV lanes are also about 25% wider, while epoxy paint is used on a freeway's yellow and white shoulder lanes.

"What I expect is that you will be able to see the lanes out there when you're driving day and night, regardless of the weather," Braceras said Monday, after the agency demonstrated how the new lane stripes work. "My expectations are that you will be safer, you will feel safer and you'll see less crashes out on our roadways. ... This is a big deal."

How Utah’s lane striping woes began

There are two primary factors that essentially led to Utah's lane striping issues: climate and money. Crews often lay down new lane stripes in the spring or summer, but the stripes can start to lose their effectiveness during the winter as snow plows scrape off some of the paint as they clear the roads. The reflectiveness weakens after every winter, transportation officials point out.

Cox contends that every cold-weather state deals with this.

"One of the (things) we hear is, 'Well, other states do this better.' The truth is, they don't do it better," he said. "It just depends on the road you're on and the last time it was actually painted with stripes."

Lillian Stirling, tape operator for RoadSafe, helps Gov. Spencer Cox demonstrate the equipment for new freeway lane striping at the Utah Department of Transportation maintenance station in Salt Lake City on Monday, Aug. 14, 2023. Megan Nielsen, Deseret News

At the same time, Cox said there hasn't really been any money in the transportation budget devoted to lane striping projects. The state would only include new striping when it funded repaving and resurfacing projects.

However, earlier this year, the Utah Legislature allocated $20 million in one-time funding toward lane striping plus an additional $6 million in annual funds to keep lane striping at the forefront of transportation projects for the first time ever.

"Starting with the July budget, we now have money," Cox said. "This funding, unless it gets cut, is in perpetuity, which we're really excited about."

Finding the right solution

UDOT began testing possible solutions two years ago, using about 100 different techniques or products along I-84 near Tremonton. The product the agency is using emerged as one of the costlier but more effective solutions. The new funds make it possible to apply on a more regular basis, though.

Not only is there contrast striping, but crews are also pounding the new striping and paint deeper into the pavement in an effort to avoid issues with snow plows in the future. The new lane striping comes with a four-year warranty, but Braceras anticipates that it may be able to last as long as seven years, providing much more longevity.

The ultimate hope is, of course, that drivers will be able to see the lanes at all times, rain or shine. Cox believes that other states are watching as eagerly as Utah drivers to see if the new tactic is the best solution.

"They're all watching this experiment we're conducting right now with great expectations, hoping we can find the materials that last the longest and reflect the best," he said. "That's going to save taxpayers money and, hopefully, save lives as well."