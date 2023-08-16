Where have all the children gone? Utah school enrollment shows recent decline

A majority of K-12 students throughout the Beehive State will return to school this week and next, kicking off the 2023-24 school year.

Here's a look at how enrollment numbers have changed over the past few years and what they say about some of Utah's largest districts.

Davis School District

From 2018 to 2022, Davis School District went from a total enrollment of 72,263 students to 71,564 students — a decrease of 699 students, according to enrollment data from the Utah State Board of Education.

While most districts don't release enrollment data for the fall until October, the Utah State Board of Education has projected totals for each district in the state, with Davis School District coming in at 70,846. If this projection holds true, it would mark another decrease of 718 students.

Students in the northern Utah district will return to school on Thursday.

Granite School District

With over 59,000 students in 2022, Granite School District is the third-largest district in Utah and among the largest public school districts in the nation.

Still, from 2018 to 2022, the district has seen a decrease of 5,160 students, according to Utah State Board of Education data.

Additionally, the board projects a continued downward trend in total enrollment, with enrollment totals projected at 58,533 for the 2023-24 school year.

Last December, the district's board of education voted to close Millcreek, Twin Peaks and Spring Lane elementary schools. The decision was made based on the goal of creating elementary schools with an optimal enrollment of at least three teachers per grade level.

Granite will welcome students back to school on Wednesday.

Jordan School District

As the second-largest district in Salt Lake County behind only Granite, the Jordan School District will be home to a projected 56,838 students during the 2023-24 school year.

On the heels of Granite, the total student population of the Jordan School District from 2018 to 2022 has actually increased from 54,865 to 57,829 — an increase of nearly 3,000 students.

Jordan School District's year will kick off Monday, Aug. 21, according to the district's website.

Canyons School District

Established in 2009 as the first new school district to be created in Utah in nearly a century, Canyons School District will be home to a projected 32,486 students for the 2023-24 school year.

In 2018, Canyons had 34,134 students and that total dropped to 32,933 students in 2022 — a 1,201-student decrease in four years.

Like Jordan, Canyons will start its school year on Monday, Aug. 21.

Salt Lake City School District

Along with Granite, Salt Lake City School District is a minority-majority district, meaning it is home to more ethnic minority students than Caucasian students.

In total, the district is projected to welcome 19,297 students during the 2023-24 school year.

From 2018 (22,401 students) to 2022 (19,449 students), the district experienced a decrease of nearly 3,000 students.

A declining elementary student population prompted the district to start a population and boundary study last July and last month, it announced seven elementary schools would be studied for possible closure.

The Salt Lake City School District Board of Education is expected to vote on any potential closures in December or January, according to district spokeswoman Yándary Chatwin.

The district's first day of school will be next week on Tuesday, Aug. 22.

Murray City School District

The smallest of the school districts residing in Salt Lake County, Murray City School District's projected student enrollment for the 2023-24 school year is 5,703.

In 2018, the district was home to 6,624 students and by 2022, that total shrunk to 5,768 — a decrease of 856 students.

Seventh-graders in the district will start school on Friday, while all other grades will start on Monday, Aug. 21.

Alpine School District

By far the biggest district in Utah, Alpine School District is projected to have over 85,000 students in the 2023-24 school year.

Along with being the biggest district in the state, it has also experienced steady growth.

In 2018, the district was home to 79,748 students. By 2022, that total was at 84,666 — a nearly 5,000 student increase, good for the biggest in the state.

Still, certain areas have been impacted by declining enrollment and aging buildings, leading the district to close Valley View and Sharon elementary schools in June.

Alpine's first day of school will be Wednesday.

Nebo School District

While not nearly as big as Alpine, Nebe School District is projected to welcome 36,726 students during the 2023-2024 school year.

Additionally, Nebo has grown every year since 2018, from 33,117 students to 36,229 students in 2022 — increasing by 3,112 students.

Nebo's first day of school will be Wednesday.

Provo School District

Provo School District, significantly smaller than its Utah County counterparts, is projected to have 13,809 students for the 2023-24 school year.

Provo School District has also experienced a declining enrollment through the years, from 16,165 in 2018 to 13,612 in 2022 — a 2,553 drop in enrollment.

Like Alpine and Nebo, the Provo School District will return to school on Wednesday.

And no matter a district's enrollment, the start of a new school year should also serve as a reminder to drivers to slow down and be aware of school zones now that students are back.

Where are the students going?

While Utah's population steadily increases, why does it seem some of its largest school districts are losing students? At least part of the answer may lie in alternative school options — beyond the realm of the districts.

The same Utah State Board of Education data that is used to measure enrollment numbers also shows an increasing number of families may be opting for charter schools.

According to the data, the loss for all Utah school districts from October 2021 and October 2022 (when school enrollment is calculated) is minus 0.1%.

From the same timeframe, the data shows growth for Utah charter schools at 1.3%.

When projecting enrollment for the 2023-24 school year, the statewide enrollment growth accounted for by charter schools came in at 371% while the statewide enrollment accounted for by school districts is estimated to be down 271%, according to Utah State Board of Education Data.

For the Granite School District, which has seen the largest decrease among Utah's major districts, the decline is based on a number of factors.

Ben Horsley, chief of staff for the Granite School District, said that a lot of it boils down to "significantly" lower birth rates in Salt Lake County and "significant" price increases in housing, particularly in the areas the district serves.

"Young families cannot afford to live in much of the east bench and many other new construction areas. Plus, we are a mature district. Many of our parents from 20-40 years ago have not turned over their homes (because of many factors including prices) so younger families have not moved into those homes," Horsley said.

Another change could also impact enrollments in Utah's school districts in the coming years.

HB215 — also referred to as the Utah Fits All Scholarship — was passed in January by the Utah Legislature and will provide $8,000 to qualifying families to pay for private education services for each of their children.

