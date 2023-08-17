Facebook Twitter
Thursday, August 17, 2023 | 
Woman in critical condition after car gets crushed by truck, trapping her for an hour

For almost an hour, crews worked ‘desperately’ to extricate the trapped victim, police said

By Cassidy Wixom, KSL.com
Cottonwood Heights Police Department

A woman was hospitalized in extremely critical condition after a three-vehicle crash trapped her inside the car for an hour Wednesday night.

Cottonwood Heights police said at about 9:15 p.m., a pickup truck heading north on Highland Drive crossed lanes of traffic for an unknown reason and collided with two other vehicles on the off-ramp of Interstate 215. The truck drove on top of one of the vehicles, crushing the top of the car and trapping a woman.

For almost an hour, crews worked "desperately" to extricate the trapped victim, police said. Once extricated, the woman was transported to the hospital in extremely critical condition.

The truck driver received minor injuries to their lip and the driver of the third vehicle transported themselves to the hospital for some minor injuries.

The freeway offramp and southbound Highland Drive were closed Wednesday night while the incident was being cleaned up and investigated.