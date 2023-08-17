Utah search and rescue crews stay busy as summer winds down

Utah County deputies said a family that initially requested help after getting stuck on their way to the Diamond Fork Hot Springs in Spanish Fork Canyon is no longer in need.

The Utah County Sheriff's Office said two parents, four kids ages 5-13, and two dogs were stuck on the Fifth Water trail that leads to the Diamond Fork Hot Springs. A flash flood washed the trail out so search and rescue teams went to help the hikers get back to the trailhead located on Sheep Creek Road.

At about 6:45 p.m., Utah County Sheriff's Office said deputies reached the family, but at that point, the family was able to get out on their own and no longer needed help getting past the washout area.

"We would much rather have people call and have it be a little deal than not call and have it turn into something that's a big deal," Utah County Sheriff's Sgt. Spencer Cannon said. "Because we'd rather have them stay where they are and get help than try to make their way through something and realize it's beyond what their ability is."

Cannon reminds everyone to be aware of the forecast and to not chance it when there are potential thunderstorms.

Utah County deputies aren't the only ones busy rescuing people. Salt Lake County search and rescue crews are urging safety after a slew of people had to be rescued over the last few days.

Salt Lake County Sheriff's Search and Rescue posted on social media saying the series of rescues started Saturday afternoon when a cyclist got "cliffed out," or stuck, on Twin Peaks. Deputies were able to use the Snowbird Tram to get to the cyclist and help that person get off the mountain.

At the same time as the Twin Peaks rescue, other deputies were rescuing an overdue hiker, a different hiker who had fallen 40 feet in Stair Gulch, and a person with a lower leg injury at Lake Mary.

A fatigued hiker on Great Western Trail required help Saturday at 11 p.m. The sheriff's office said with the help of a hydration product deputies gave him, the hiker was able to hike out on his own.

On Monday, deputies rescued a hiker suffering from heat exhaustion on Mount Olympus, and Tuesday morning started off with a search for a missing hiker at Bell's Canyon. The missing hiker was later located at a friend's house.

"Whoa, it's been a busy 72 hours," the agency said Tuesday. "In the middle of this we managed to get some ATV training in at White Pine. Guess everyone is trying to get their last summer outings in before schools, fall, etc. sets in."

An eighth rescue occurred Wednesday afternoon when a climber fell 40 feet at Geezer Wall in Big Cottonwood Canyon.

"Make that 8 rescues in 96 hours," a post Wednesday said. "Be careful folks!"