Man charged in connection with Salt Lake City stabbing

Prosecutors have charged a man in connection with a stabbing in Salt Lake City.

Christian Martinez, 19, was charged Wednesday in 3rd District Court with aggravated assault resulting in serious injury, a second-degree felony.

On May 29, Salt Lake City police were called to the Cambridge Cove Apartments, 1754 W. 1300 North, where they found an 18-year-old man "lying on the ground and bleeding from his upper thigh," according to charging documents.

When asked what happened, the victim stated that Martinez and his 16-year-old brother both "stabbed him with the same knife," the charges state.

Detectives say the man was stabbed three times. A witness told police he could hear people fighting and looked out his apartment to see the Martinezes' and the victim's trucks stopped next to each other. A passenger got out of Martinez's truck and began fighting with the victim, the charges state.

Martinez then ran to the passenger side of his truck, grabbed a knife and said, "'I'm going to kill you' at least five times as the fight began," according to the charges.

Information on possible charges against the 16-year-old boy was not immediately available.

