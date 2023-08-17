Family of Ohio man who died cliff-jumping at Lake Powell hopes to send 22 kids to outdoors camp

The family of a man who died while cliff-jumping at Lake Powell is asking for people to donate money in his memory to send children to an outdoors camp.

Cory Ryan Ehrnschwender, 36, of Cincinnati, died on July 20 when he jumped off a cliff about 50 feet tall and failed to resurface. The incident occurred in the Glen Canyon National Recreation Area and his body was recovered the next morning by the Utah Department of Public Safety's dive team.

A GoFundMe* page was created on Aug. 6 with the hope of raising $22,000 to send children to Camp Joy, an outdoor education program in Ohio. The goal is to send 22 kids to the five-day camp, which costs $1,000 per child.

"Cory had a passion for the outdoors and children. In lieu of flowers, we would like to accept donations in his memory. With these donations we would like to send children to Camp Joy, which combines both of his passions," the GoFundMe said. "Camp Joy serves thousands of youths every year who would not have the chance to go to camp if it were not for the generous support of donors and community partners."

The family has raised more than $15,000 so far and Ehrnschwender's memorial service will be on Aug. 25.

*KSL.com does not assure that the money deposited to the account will be applied for the benefit of the persons named as beneficiaries. If you are considering a deposit to the account, you should consult your own advisers and otherwise proceed at your own risk.

