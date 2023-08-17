Utah National Guard commander under investigation for misconduct

A Utah National Guard leader is on paid administrative leave while under investigation for having an inappropriate relationship with a subordinate soldier, USA Today reported.

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox announced in a statement Thursday that Utah National Guard Adjutant Maj. Gen. Michael J. Turley had been placed on leave and is under investigation by the Department of the Army Inspector General. Cox said he has not yet seen the department's report.

Last week, Turley joined local leaders in greeting President Joe Biden as he arrived at the Roland R. Wright Air National Guard Base in Utah. Don Christensen, former Air Force prosecutor and retired colonel, told USA Today that Turley should not have greeted the president while under investigation, and that investigators took too long.

Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, also chose Turley as his featured guest at Biden's State of the Union address in February. Romney's office said he was unaware Turley was under a long-running investigation at that time, USA Today reported.

Turley became adjutant general of the Utah National Guard on Nov. 7, 2019, assuming command of 7,600 soldiers and employees.

Cox said Brig. Gen. Daniel D. Boyack is stepping in as interim adjutant general in Turley's absence. Boyack previously served as commander and assistant adjutant general-air of the Utah Air National Guard.

"I appreciate the ongoing commitment and service of Utah National Guard service members during this transition," Cox said in the statement.

A permanent replacement is expected to be made within the next month, said Chris Kroeber, Utah National Guard public affairs officer. Kroeber said the Utah National Guard remains fully operational.

