1 dead in wrong-way crash in San Juan County

One person died Thursday afternoon in a wrong-way crash near Needles Overlook south of Moab.

Utah Highway Patrol said around 4:30 p.m., a minivan was driving south on state Route 191 near the Needles Overlook exit area in a construction zone.

For an unknown reason, the car crossed over the center line and collided with a northbound semitruck pulling a trailer, UHP Sgt. Cameron Roden said.

The driver of the minivan was killed in the accident, Rosen said. The victim's identity has not been released.

The crash is being investigated, and Roden said impairment isn't suspected as a factor.

