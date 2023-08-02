Motorcyclist arrested after racing 139 mph on I-15 freeway, trooper says

A motorcycle rider was arrested Monday night after troopers say he was racing another car on the freeway and going nearly 140 mph.

About 9 p.m., a Utah Highway Patrol trooper was headed south on I-15 near 10600 South when he reported hearing "the high pitch engine noise of a motorcycle at high speed. I saw a motorcycle pass my patrol car in excess of 100 mph and clocked it at 109 mph," according to a police booking affidavit.

The trooper then watched as a car pulled up alongside the motorcycle and he said the two vehicles appeared to be racing.

"Both vehicles traveled together for a moment and then accelerated together, though the motorcycle accelerated faster. The car caught up to the motorcycle and they continued parallel for a moment before the motorcycle accelerated rapidly," the affidavit states.

"At that point, the fastest reading on my radar showed 139 mph," the trooper noted.

Both vehicles exited at 12300 South. The trooper recorded the car's license plate, but couldn't see the license plate on the motorcycle because it "was bent up, facing the sky, and was unreadable." The trooper decided at that point to stop the motorcyclist and pulled in front of him to block him when the rider moved into the shoulder, the affidavit states.

The 23-year-old man was arrested for investigation of exhibition driving on the highway, reckless driving, driving without a proper class license and for not having his plates on his motorcycle correctly.

The investigation into finding the driver of the car was continuing Tuesday.

