Photo of the day: High-fives and happy faces on school’s opening day

Students in the Canyons School District headed back to school Monday, and young learners at Willow Springs Elementary School in Draper enjoyed a red carpet walk-up to the front doors of the school.

Greeting the students was a group of teachers, district leaders, parents and classmates, as well as the Real Salt Lake mascot — Leo the Lion — and the school’s own wolf mascot.

The high-fives and cheers, pleasant weather and plentiful smiles made for a memorable morning.