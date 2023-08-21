Facebook Twitter
Monday, August 21, 2023 | 
Utah Education Salt Lake County

Photo of the day: High-fives and happy faces on school’s opening day

By Deseret News Photographersphotoeditor@deseretnews.com
Students are greeted on the red carpet by faculty, their school mascot, and the Real Salt Lake mascot Leo the Lion on their first day of school at Willow Springs Elementary School in Draper on Monday, Aug. 21, 2023.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News

Students in the Canyons School District headed back to school Monday, and young learners at Willow Springs Elementary School in Draper enjoyed a red carpet walk-up to the front doors of the school.

Greeting the students was a group of teachers, district leaders, parents and classmates, as well as the Real Salt Lake mascot — Leo the Lion — and the school’s own wolf mascot.

The high-fives and cheers, pleasant weather and plentiful smiles made for a memorable morning.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
Students are greeted on the red carpet by faculty, their school mascot, and the Real Salt Lake mascot Leo the Lion on their first day of school at Willow Springs Elementary School in Draper on Monday, Aug. 21, 2023.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
Students high-five their school mascot on their first day of school at Willow Springs Elementary School in Draper on Monday, Aug. 21, 2023.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
Students high-five Real Salt Lake mascot Leo the Lion on their first day of school at Willow Springs Elementary School in Draper on Monday, Aug. 21, 2023.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
Students are greeted on the red carpet by faculty, their school mascot, and the Real Salt Lake mascot Leo the Lion on their first day of school at Willow Springs Elementary School in Draper on Monday, Aug. 21, 2023.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
