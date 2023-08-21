Governor appoints new adjutant general of Utah National Guard

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox on Monday appointed Brig. Gen. Daniel Boyack as the new adjutant general of the Utah National Guard days after Michael Turley, the former adjutant general, was placed on paid administrative leave.

Turley was placed on leave while under investigation for having an inappropriate relationship with a subordinate soldier, USA Today reported last week.

On Aug. 18, Army spokeswoman Cynthia Smith issued a statement saying, "The United States Army Inspector General Agency has concluded its investigation into allegations against Maj. Gen. Michael Turley with a substantiated finding."

A release from Cox's office on Monday said Turley has retired from the U.S. Army and that Boyack's appointment is effective immediately.

"Brig. Gen. Boyack is a fine example of military training, discipline and leadership and I'm grateful for his willingness to take on this new responsibility. I have every confidence that he will serve Utahns and his fellow Guardsmen and women admirably," Cox said in a statement. "We appreciate Gen. Turley's many years of service to our state and nation, and wish him well."

Boyack began his military career with the Utah Air National Guard in 1994 and currently serves as the commander and assistant adjutant general for the Utah Air National Guard. He is responsible for the command, control and operations of plans and programs affecting more than 1,400 Utah Air National Guard personnel.

Additionally, Boyack serves as the vice chair to the director of the Air National Guard's National Strategic Planning System Steering Committee and director of the National Guard Bureau Commander's Leadership Course.

He's earned numerous awards including a Legion of Merit Medal, Meritorious Service Medal with four oak leaf clusters, Air Medal with oak leaf cluster, Aerial Achievement Medal, Air Reserve Forces Meritorious Service Medal, National Defense Service Medal with service star, among others.

Two weeks ago, Turley joined local leaders in greeting President Joe Biden as he arrived at the Roland R. Wright Air National Guard Base in Utah. Don Christensen, former Air Force prosecutor and retired colonel, told USA Today that Turley should not have greeted the president while under investigation, and that investigators took too long.

Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, also chose Turley as his featured guest at Biden's State of the Union address in February. Romney's office said he was unaware Turley was under a long-running investigation at that time, USA Today reported.

"The senator does not know the outcome of the investigation referenced, but he is obviously concerned by the reports. He appreciates Brig. Gen. Boyack's leadership at this time," a prepared statement from Romney's office said then.

Turley became adjutant general of the Utah National Guard on Nov. 7, 2019, assuming command of 7,600 soldiers and employees.

