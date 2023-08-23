Man hospitalized after being hit by pickup truck

A man was injured when a car hit him while he was in the middle of the road Tuesday, a Weber Fire official said.

Weber Fire Deputy Chief David Reed said an "older gentleman" was in the road in front of his house for an unknown reason near 2000 E. 6225 South. A man driving a smaller pickup truck hit the older man as he came around a bend, Reed said Tuesday night.

The victim sustained injuries but was still conscious while he was transported to the hospital. Reed said the Weber County Sheriff's Office is handling the investigation. The current condition of the man was not known.

