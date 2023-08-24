Kearns man shot and killed by police responding to a domestic incident

A 46-year-old man was shot and killed by police who were responding to a domestic violence incident early Thursday.

Aaron Zimmerman was shot just after midnight in front of his house, 6789 Palm Frond Court (5900 West).

Unified Police Sgt. Melody Cutler says officers were first called to the home just after 9 p.m. Wednesday on a report of a verbal domestic violence situation. No one was arrested at that time.

Officers were then called back just after midnight to the same house on another report of a domestic violence incident. At that time, Cutler said the situation was reported to be verbal and there was no mention of a weapon by the person who called police.

When three officers arrived at the house, however, Zimmerman was outside and "produced a gun," she said. All three officers fired their weapons, killing Zimmerman.

Four other adults were in the home at the time, Cutler said. No other injuries were reported.

The officers are now on standard paid administrative leave while the officer-involved critical incident team from an outside agency investigates the shooting.

This story will be updated.

