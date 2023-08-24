Provo judge becomes first Utahn honored with camo robes for supporting veterans

"I am never going to forget this day."

That's what Judge Kraig Powell said Tuesday after he became the first Utah judge to be honored with camouflage robe representing his significant impact on local veterans.

Powell has served the Utah County 4th District Veterans Treatment Court for over six years. His face revealed his shock Tuesday when he entered his courtroom at the Utah County Courthouse in Provo to find it full of veterans in treatment, past program participants, their families, military members and government officials.

"I'm speechless," Powell said during the surprise ceremony.

Judge Kraig Powell smiles after receiving a camouflage robe given to him in his courtroom at the Provo District Courthouse in Provo on Tuesday. The robe signifies his contribution to the local veteran community. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Utah County Commissioner Tom Sakievich said he watched the way Powell held court a few months ago and found it "remarkable."

"Thank you for what you're doing here," Sakievich said. "I'm glad you're part of this district."

Powell's father, who died last year, served in World War II and was a great inspiration to him, Sakievich said.

"I always feel a little bit strange presiding over this court, not having served actively in the military, but you all made me feel like I have a place in this great country," Powell told the court, growing emotional. "Thanks for making me feel like I can make a difference like all of you do."

Barry McLerran, representing Utah Sen. Mitt Romney, presented Powell with a certificate signed by Romney during Tuesday's ceremony.

"Your character always comes out when you're talking with those veterans," McLerran said. "It's clear that you're firm, but you are also very compassionate, and it's clear how much you care for those veterans."

Powell's wife, Kim Powell, said her husband knows all the names of the veterans he works with. She said she sometimes brings their kids to court, telling them, "This is unlike any other court proceeding you will ever experience because there's cheering, and there's clapping, and — there's push-ups!"

The impact of Veterans Treatment Court

Powell said veterans often struggle to adjust back to civilian life, and that treatment court focuses on an approach to help them be rehabilitated.

"By doing that, we're able to help veterans really reach a new level that wouldn't be possible in a traditional justice system, according to my usual experience," Powell said. "I'm just so grateful that I've been able to see what the veterans can do if given the opportunity."

Powell also praised the government and judicial organizations that help veterans get treatment and support.

Shane Hakala, Marine veteran and assistant peer mentor coordinator, said Veterans Treatment Court works in conjunction with community organizations to get veterans the treatment they need.

"We actually get down to the root causes of what some of these problems develop into from their military service or trauma … and we start addressing those issues," Hakala said.

Joe Rummel, Army veteran and court mentor coordinator, emphasized the treatment court isn't about making excuses for veterans who have committed crimes. It's about recognizing what veterans have been through and how they can be rehabilitated.

"It's tough for a veteran to reach out and ask for help, because we've been told forever if you reach out and ask for help, you're a wimp," Rummel said. "This is our way to give back. … We dig down inside those veterans and we find out what they need."

Rummel said he's only seen a total of five veterans not make it through Powell's courtroom, when 25 to 30 go through the program every year.

"Judge Kraig Powell truly cares about what he's doing for veterans. I've never seen a gentleman step up so much to help take care of veterans as much as he does," he said. "He's very firm, but very fair, and he cares. … The veterans respect him a ton."

