Primary election: Today is the last day to register to vote and receive a mail-in ballot

The special Republican primary election to fill Utah's 2nd Congressional District seat in the U.S. House is less than two weeks away, and Friday is the last day eligible residents can register to vote and still receive a mail-in ballot for the Sept. 5 primary.

Today is the last day to register to vote and receive a by-mail ballot for the September 5th Primary Election. If you would like to register, please go online to https://t.co/FIz4g7ycnI ASAP! #slco pic.twitter.com/yEBnLLkLrK — Salt Lake County Elections (@VoteSLCo) August 25, 2023

County clerks began mailing ballots to active registered voters in the district last week, and early polling locations will also be available for eligible voters.

Here's a list of key upcoming dates provided by the lieutenant governor's office:

Aug. 22: Voters can cast their ballots early at a polling location during this two-week period. County clerks set the dates and hours.

Aug. 25: Final day for Utahns to register to vote and receive a by-mail ballot.

Sept. 1: Final day for early in-person voting. Clerks can hold early in-person voting on Labor Day.

Sept. 5: Primary election day.



Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.

Voters must have their ballots postmarked by the U.S. Postal Service by this date. Voters are encouraged to take their ballots to a secure dropbox.

Voters can drop off their ballots at a secure dropbox or polling place until 8 p.m.

Utahns can register to vote in person and vote provisionally during early voting or election day. Voters who register on election day need a photo ID and proof of residency.

Utahns can vote in person at any polling place in their county and must bring ID.

Sept. 19: County canvass deadline.

Oct. 31: County clerks begin to mail eligible Utah voters general election ballots.

Nov. 21: General election day.

Residents can register to vote by visiting vote.utah.gov. There, voters can also track their ballots from start to finish.

Why is there a special election?

The Republican primary field is set in the special election to fill Utah's 2nd Congressional District seat in the U.S. House, which is soon to be vacated by Rep. Chris Stewart, who announced he plans to step down on Sept. 15.

The Republican primary will consist of Celeste Maloy, a former chief legal adviser to Stewart who won the party's special convention last month, former state lawmaker Becky Edwards and national Republican committee member Bruce Hough.

A total of 22 candidates threw their hats in the ring, but only nine now remain.

Stewart announced his planned resignation in late May, citing ongoing health issues his wife is facing.

The Utah Legislature pushed back the dates for the primary election to Sept. 5 and the general election to Nov. 21 in order to accommodate a special election alongside previously scheduled municipal elections this year.

Who is still in?

Celeste Maloy , chief legal counsel for Stewart. Won Republican convention. Will compete in GOP primary election on Sept. 5.

, chief legal counsel for Stewart. Won Republican convention. Will compete in GOP primary election on Sept. 5. Becky Edwards , former state legislator, Republican. Will compete in GOP primary election on Sept. 5.

, former state legislator, Republican. Will compete in GOP primary election on Sept. 5. Bruce Hough , Republican national committeeman. Will compete in GOP primary election on Sept. 5.

, Republican national committeeman. Will compete in GOP primary election on Sept. 5. Kathleen Riebe , state senator, Democrat. Won Democratic convention and will advance directly to general election.

, state senator, Democrat. Won Democratic convention and will advance directly to general election. January Walker , ran for Congress in 2022, United Utah Party. Won United Utah convention and will advance directly to general election.

, ran for Congress in 2022, United Utah Party. Won United Utah convention and will advance directly to general election. Bradley Garth Green , Libertarian. Is the only Libertarian in the race.

, Libertarian. Is the only Libertarian in the race. Cassie Easley , challenged Stewart in 2022, Constitution Party. Is the only Constitution Party candidate in the race.

, challenged Stewart in 2022, Constitution Party. Is the only Constitution Party candidate in the race. Joe Buchman , unaffiliated.

, unaffiliated. Perry T. Myers, unaffiliated.

Eliminated candidates: