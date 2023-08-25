7 hidden gems in Utah

Utah’s natural wonders can enchant a person for quite some time — from Canyonlands to Bear Lake, there’s a lot to explore. The architecture of buildings like the Salt Lake City Temple or the Cathedral of the Madeleine is also a thing of beauty.

But locals or long-time Utah residents have probably explored these places. Or you may be a tourist who is looking for an experience not typically found in pamphlets.

In that spirit, here’s a look at seven hidden gems in Utah. And if there’s something you believe deserves to be on this list, feel free to share it in the comments section at the bottom of the article.

Powerhouse Overlook

Located in Springville, this rocky, out-and-back trail leads to some great views of the valley. Depending on the time of year, you’ll also see some wildflowers. It’s only around 3 miles, but it is on the steeper side.

Tabernacle crater

Swimming in Homestead crater is a classic Utah experience, but the state has other interesting craters. Tabernacle crater is near the Meadow Hot Springs, and the geological features in this area are fascinating. It will require a bit of hiking, but it’s worth the trek.

San Rafael Swell

Located in Emery County, the main sight here is the giant dome, but the canyon with the San Rafael River running through is also a sight to behold. You’ll see Little Grand Canyon, old mines and more in this area.

Paria canyon

Among hiking enthusiasts, Paria canyon (located in Kanab) has a national reputation for being one of the most beautiful spots to go adventuring — but it’s still not a typical destination for the average traveler in Utah. Paria canyon will offer you breathtaking views with the characteristic red dirt seen in so many famous pictures. Like with most canyons, it’s important to be as careful as possible when it comes to assessing the weather — look out for flash floods.

Coyote Buttes in Paria Wilderness. Ravell Call, Deseret News

Moon’s Rare Books

Moon’s Rare Books, located in Provo, is a museum and bookstore wrapped into one. The collector here, Reid Moon, has more objects than one can describe. From props from “Star Wars” and “Harry Potter” movies to old Bibles and Shakespeare books, Moon’s Rare Books is a labyrinth of indoor exploration.

Cisco

Located in Grand County, Cisco is a ghost town. Ghost towns in Iron County are better known, but Cisco has similar features. It’s an old railroad town and used to be filled with hotels, a saloon, stores and other businesses. This is a good starting point if you’re interested in exploring ghost towns throughout Utah.

Dutchman’s Market

Dutchman’s Market, at first glance, is a gas station store in Santa Clara, but this piece of history puts it on the map. It’s the place believed to have invented the pink sugar cookie in Utah. Are there other places that had pink sugar cookies? Yes. But the pink sugar so popular at Utah’s soda shops is commonly believed to have originated at this gas station.