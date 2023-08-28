What’s next for Park City’s Park Silly Sunday Market?

Christoper Benton Dorsey can't remember the last time he saw High West Distillery as empty as he's seen it the past two Sundays as the Park Silly Sunday Market entered its August hiatus.

"Since the Silly Market went away, I guarantee you that the last two Sundays our business has been down," he told members of the Park City Council Tuesday afternoon, admitting that he doesn't have the empirical to back this but adds he's also never had to think much about it either.

He said the bar was "completely empty" at 2 p.m. on a Sunday for the first time he can remember in 14 years of working there.

The Park Silly Sunday Market, now in its 17th year, cut its operations down to just 11 Sundays on Main Street this year amid contract negotiations between the city and the market operators. The cuts meant no market on a pair of Sundays in July and all of August.

But members of the Park City Council say they hope to bring more certainty in the future. The council decided Tuesday to delay any possible decision on the market and instead have city staff work with Park Silly's operators on a possible long-term contract to keep the event from disappearing altogether.

Their decision came after city staff and Park Silly Sunday Market organizers offered a recap of the situation. Kate McChesney, the market's executive director, explained that the market remains "in the green" despite this year's reductions.

"We would always love to continue our current contract on Main Street, on Sunday, and we hope that one day — hopefully soon — you'd consider because, honestly, it is our home," McChesney said. "We've felt welcome for many, many years."

The reductions came after feedback from businesses and residents, highlighting some concerns with the market. City staff presented the council with the results of a survey of a little more than 2,000 respondents, who suggested "major changes" beyond this year, including possibly moving it off Main Street, shortening hours or changing days of the event.

Park City natives, residents and business owners also had plenty to say before the council voted on any measure. Resident Bill Young argued congestion and noise have impacted the quality of life in the community. He said he's fine with the event existing, just not every Sunday.

"There doesn't have to be something there every weekend," he said. "I've promoted the vendors, but I think we're starting to stretch our infrastructure to the max."

However, many disagreed with that in an effort to preserve the market. Former Park City Mayor Dana Williams argued that downtowns should be "noisy" and "vibrant," while others either from or still living in the city say the market has become a community "cornerstone" or "part of the soul of Park City."

Dorsey isn't the only one to notice the difference with fewer days, either. Tim Wakeling, owner Collie's Sports Bar and Grill, said he believes Main Street in Park City has been "significantly quieter" than in years past without the market, which has impacted his business.

"Without Park Silly, Main Street is dead. End of story," he said. "If you take away Park Silly, I don't know what businesses are going to do."

When it came down to making a decision, Park City leaders ultimately decided it made more sense to negotiate a possible long-term deal to keep the market around. The council directed city staffers to continue working with Park Silly Sunday Market organizers on options for a long-term contract ahead of a possible vote in October, which could finalize the matter.

Park City Councilman Jeremy Rubell said he hopes the city is able to reach the "right balance" for both sides of the argument.

The city doesn't plan to add any new surveying, either. Park City Councilwoman Becca Gerber said it seems clear that people are passionate about the market and the past surveys may have missed that.

"We keep studying it, over and over and over again, and we keep getting the same results," she said. "It seems like there's a slight majority in favor or ... we're hearing from people who are really far on either ends, but we don't hear from probably the happy middle in our community."

This year's market resumes on Sept. 3 and wraps up on Sept. 24. It runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

