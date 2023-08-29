Utah influencer pleads guilty to aggravated assault, domestic violence charges dismissed

A Utah social media influencer who was charged six months ago for assaulting her boyfriend in front of her children submitted a plea of abeyance Friday, pleading guilty to aggravated assault in exchange for getting her domestic violence charges dismissed.

Taylor Frankie Paul, 29, of Herriman, was charged in the 3rd District Court in February for aggravated assault, two counts of domestic violence in the presence of a child, child abuse and criminal mischief.

Charging documents state Paul and her boyfriend were arguing on Feb. 17 when she threw her phone, a wooden play set and metal barstools at him. A video of the incident shows her kicking her boyfriend, putting him in a chokehold and hitting him with a barstool.

Charging documents said one of the barstools she threw put a hole in the wall and the other hit her 5-year-old daughter, who was on the couch next to the boyfriend. A 2-year-old child was also in the room at the time of the incident, charging documents state.

As part of her plea agreement, Paul pleaded guilty to the aggravated assault count, but all other charges were dismissed. The guilty plea will be held in abeyance for 36 months with a review date on Aug. 24, 2026.

Paul's conditions of agreement include supervised probation, participation in any treatment directed by the probation agency, no consumption or possession of any alcohol or illegal drugs, and no violation of any laws. If Paul successfully completes the abeyance agreement, the felony charge of aggravated assault will be entered as a class A misdemeanor.

