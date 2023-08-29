Photo Gallery: Utahns audition to perform National Anthem at Jazz home games

The Utah Jazz talent scouts have their sights on up and coming basketball stars, but Tuesday’s auditions for the Jazz were all about the music.

Singers and musicians from all different backgrounds performed in hopes of landing a chance to present the National Anthem ahead of Jazz games at the Delta Center for the 2023-24 NBA season.

“The process of selecting National Anthem performers is something we look forward to each season, as those selected help set the tone for in-arena entertainment every game night,” Andrea Williams, chief experience officer for the Utah Jazz, said in a press release. “We are looking for powerful voices and compelling musicians who have the ability to fill the arena with their renditions of the National Anthem. We encourage performers of all ages and backgrounds to audition.”

Deseret News photojournalist Jeffrey D. Allred captured the moments that unfolded during the anthem tryouts.

Judges listen to a singer as the Utah Jazz hold auditions for National Anthem performers for the upcoming season in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Karlie Gayle sings as the Utah Jazz hold auditions on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, for National Anthem performers for the upcoming season. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Scott Dalton plays his flute as the Utah Jazz hold auditions for National Anthem performers for the upcoming season in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

A singer auditions as the Utah Jazz hold auditions on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, for National Anthem performers for the upcoming season. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Jace Wilkinson auditions with his guitar as the Utah Jazz hold auditions for National Anthem performers for the upcoming season in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Michael Gardner laughs after not remembering the words as the Utah Jazz hold auditions for National Anthem performers for the upcoming season in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Nolan Porter, 8, walks off the court after singing as the Utah Jazz hold auditions for National Anthem performers for the upcoming season in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News