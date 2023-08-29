Night out with friends ends in shooting at Millcreek home

A Salt Lake man is facing several felony charges after a night at the bar with friends ended with a shooting.

Kene Obinnam Onochie, 42, was charged Monday in 3rd District Court with three counts of discharge of a firearm causing injury, a second-degree felony.

On Aug. 24, Onochie was at a bar with a group of people, including a woman whom he was previously acquainted with. Later, the group went back to the woman's Millcreek home.

When Onochie arrived at the home, however, he "came running into the backyard with a gun" and began fighting with one of the men who was at the bar. The fight then moved inside the house where multiple shots were heard, according to charging documents.

When police arrived, they found the victim "on the front lawn with three gunshot wounds. (He) stated, 'I just fought for my life. I just fought for my life,'" the charges state.

The man told police that after shots were fired inside the home, he was able to knock the gun away from Onochie as they continued to fight. He says he then "beat" Onochie until he complained about not being able to breathe, the charges say.

At a local hospital, it was determined that the man was grazed by three shots: one to his upper thigh and two to his abdomen, the charging documents state. He also suffered a bite wound.

Onochie was spotted by police in his vehicle a short time later and pulled over. He was treated at the hospital for a fractured chest plate before being booked into the Salt Lake County Jail, according to the charges.

