What’s coming to Disney+ and coming and going on Hulu in September

Disney+ is continuing to offer new episodes of the Star Wars spinoff, "Ahsoka." Four of the series' eight episodes will premiere in September. Previous Star Wars shows on Disney+ hit the streaming service at 1 a.m. MT on Wednesdays. New episodes of "Ahsoka" appear at 7 p.m. MT on Tuesdays.

Also in September Disney+ will offer the much talked about reboot of "The Little Mermaid."

Disney+ and Hulu are offering several titles in September that look into the events of Sept. 11, 2001.

Coming to Disney+

Sept. 5

"All Wet"

"Trolley Troubles"

"Ahsoka," Episode 4

Sept. 6

"9/11: One Day in America," Season 1, 6 episodes

"The Little Mermaid"

"I Am Groot," Season 2

"Doc McStuffins: The Doc & Bella Are In!"

Sept. 8

"2000s Greatest Tragedies"

"The Barn Dance"

"Bin Laden's Hard Drive"

"Bone Trouble"

"George W. Bush: The 9-11 Interview"

"Merbabies"

"Mickey's Kangaroo"

"Playful Pluto"

"Pluto, Junior"

Sept. 12

"Ahsoka," Episode 5

Sept. 13

"Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir," Season 5, 7 Episodes

"Raven's Home," Season 6, 4 Episodes

"Marvel's Spidey and his Amazing Friends," Season 2, 7 Episodes

"Marvel Studios' Assembled: The Making of the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3"

"Animals Up Close with Bertie Gregory"

Sept. 15

"Lang Lang Plays Disney"

"Master and Apprentice: A Special Look at Ahsoka"

Sept. 19

"Ahsoka," Episode 6

Sept. 20

"The Ghost and Molly McGee," Season 2, 4 Episodes

"PJ Masks: Power Heroes," Season 1, 5 Episodes

"Marvel Studios' Assembled: The Making of Secret Invasion

Sept. 26

"Ahsoka," Episode 7

Sept. 27

"To Catch a Smuggler," Season 5, 8 Episodes

"Pupstruction," Season 1, 6 Episodes

"Zombies: The Re-Animated Series," Season 1

Sept. 29

"Marvel Studios Legends"

"Disney's Launchpad," Season 2

(/hr)

Coming to Hulu

Sept. 1

"Once Upon a Time," Complete Series

"One Piece," Seasons 9-10

"27 Dresses"

"A Good Day to Die Hard"

"A Knight's Tale"

"An Education"

"Bend It Like Beckham"

"Breaking Up"

"Chronicle"

"Conan the Barbarian"

"The Deep End Of The Ocean"

"The Devil Wears Prada"

"Don't Be Afraid of the Dark"

"Double Platinum"

"Dragonball: Evolution"

"Easy Virtue"

"Evil Dead"

"The Experiment"

"The Good Son"

"The Grudge 2"

"Hail Caesar!"

"Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs"

"Johnson Family Vacation"

"Just Married"

"Killers"

"Larry Crowne"

"The Last King of Scotland"

"The Lego Movie"

"The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part"

"The Lego Ninjago Movie"

"Little Fockers"

"Meet the Fockers"

"Meet the Parents"

"Melancholia"

"Moving On"

"The Omen"

"The Possession"

"Raising Arizona"

"Robin Hood"

"Seven"

"Simulant"

"Sin City: A Dame to Kill For"

"Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby"

"The Transporter"

"Transporter 2"

"Transporter 3"

"True Lies"

"We Bought a Zoo"

"Wedding Crashers"

"Wild Hogs"

Sept. 3

"The Menu"

"Ready Player One"

Sept. 4

"The Banshees of Inisherin"

Sept. 6

"Never Let Him Go: Complete Docuseries"

Sept. 7

"The 9/11 Conspiracies: Fact or Fiction"

"9/11: Escape From the Towers"

"9/11: Four Flights"

"9/11: I Was There"

"9/11: Inside Air Force One"

"9/11: The Final Minutes of Flight 93"

"Beyond the Headlines: Black Girl Missing"

"LA Rams Cheerleaders: Making the Squad 2023," Season 1

"My So Called Simple Life," Season 1

"Zombie House Flipping," Season 3-4

"Taurus"

Sept. 8

"97 Minutes"

"The Friendship Game"

Sept. 9

"Mad Max: Fury Road"

Sept. 10

"Corsage"

Sept. 11

"That's So Raven," Complete Series

Sept. 13

"The Other Black Girl," Season 1

"FX's Welcome to Wrexham," Season 2 Premiere

"The Magic Flute"

Sept. 14

"Dragons: The Nine Realms," Season 7

"Court Cam," Season 5

"Girl in the Closet"

"Montecito: Dance Wives of California," Season 1

"Phrogging: Hider in My House," Season 1

"Top Shot," Seasons 1-2

Sept. 15

"The Burning Plain"

"Europa Report"

"Frontera"

"The Good Doctor"

"I Melt With You"

"Love, Simon"

"Maze Runner: The Death Cure"

"Robots"

"Two Lovers"

"The Wrecking Crew"

"World's Greatest Dad"

Sept. 16

"Buffaloed"

Sept. 18

"Bad Axe"

"Men in Black: International"

Sept. 20

"I Can See Your Voice," Season 3 Premiere

"Name That Tune," Season 3 Premiere

"Sword Art Online: Alicization," Season 2

Sept. 21

"FX's American Horror Story: Delicate," Part 1 Premiere

"Forged in Fire," Seasons 5 and 9

"Sleeping with a Killer," Season 1

"The Real SVU," Season 1

"UFO Conspiracy: Hunt for the Truth"

"UFOs: The White House Files"

"UFOs: Top Secret Alien Files"

"Sanctuary"

Sept. 22

"No One Will Save You: Film Premiere"

"iHeartRadio Music Festival: Livestream"

"Law & Order: SVU," Season 24

Sept. 23

"iHeartRadio Music Festival: Livestream"

"The Almond and the Seahorse"

"What's Love Got to Do With It?"

Sept. 25

"Krapopolis" Series Premiere

Sept. 26

"Kitchen Nightmares," Season 8 Premiere

"Special Forces: World's Toughest Test," Season 2 Premiere

Sept. 27

"Love in Fairhope," Season 1

Sept. 28

"The Kardashians," Season 4

"The Masked Singer," Season 10

"Snake Oil: Series Premiere"

"Abducted: The Mary Stauffer Story"

"Rachael Ray's Italian Dream Home," Season 1

"Storage Wars," Seasons 1-2

"Surviving Marriage," Season 1

"They Took Our Child: We Got Her Back," Season 1

"The Accountant"

Sept. 29

Hell's Kitchen," Season 22 Premiere

Lego Masters," Season 4

RuPaul's Drag Race," Season 10

Sweetwater, 2023

Leaving Hulu

Sept. 1

"This Means War"

Sept. 4

"You're Not You"

Sept. 8

"Wild Horses"

Sept. 10

"Dirty Weekend"

"In Dubious Battle"

Sept. 11

"Blackfish"

"The Grand Seduction"

Sept. 14

"360"

"Life Partners"

Sept. 15

"The Full Monty"

Sept. 22

"Paris Can Wait"

"Summer Days, Summer Nights"

"Wrath of Man"

Sept. 23

"One Shot"

"Skyfire"

Sept. 29

"The Grand Budapest Hotel"

Sept. 30