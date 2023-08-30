What’s coming to Disney+ and coming and going on Hulu in September

Disney+ is continuing to offer new episodes of the Star Wars spinoff, "Ahsoka." Four of the series' eight episodes will premiere in September. Previous Star Wars shows on Disney+ hit the streaming service at 1 a.m. MT on Wednesdays. New episodes of "Ahsoka" appear at 7 p.m. MT on Tuesdays.
Also in September Disney+ will offer the much talked about reboot of "The Little Mermaid."
Disney+ and Hulu are offering several titles in September that look into the events of Sept. 11, 2001.
Coming to Disney+
Sept. 5
- "All Wet"
- "Trolley Troubles"
- "Ahsoka," Episode 4
Sept. 6
- "9/11: One Day in America," Season 1, 6 episodes
- "The Little Mermaid"
- "I Am Groot," Season 2
- "Doc McStuffins: The Doc & Bella Are In!"
Sept. 8
- "2000s Greatest Tragedies"
- "The Barn Dance"
- "Bin Laden's Hard Drive"
- "Bone Trouble"
- "George W. Bush: The 9-11 Interview"
- "Merbabies"
- "Mickey's Kangaroo"
- "Playful Pluto"
- "Pluto, Junior"
Sept. 12
- "Ahsoka," Episode 5
Sept. 13
- "Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir," Season 5, 7 Episodes
- "Raven's Home," Season 6, 4 Episodes
- "Marvel's Spidey and his Amazing Friends," Season 2, 7 Episodes
- "Marvel Studios' Assembled: The Making of the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3"
- "Animals Up Close with Bertie Gregory"
Sept. 15
- "Lang Lang Plays Disney"
- "Master and Apprentice: A Special Look at Ahsoka"
Sept. 19
- "Ahsoka," Episode 6
Sept. 20
- "The Ghost and Molly McGee," Season 2, 4 Episodes
- "PJ Masks: Power Heroes," Season 1, 5 Episodes
- "Marvel Studios' Assembled: The Making of Secret Invasion
Sept. 26
- "Ahsoka," Episode 7
Sept. 27
- "To Catch a Smuggler," Season 5, 8 Episodes
- "Pupstruction," Season 1, 6 Episodes
- "Zombies: The Re-Animated Series," Season 1
Sept. 29
- "Marvel Studios Legends"
- "Disney's Launchpad," Season 2
(/hr)
Coming to Hulu
Sept. 1
- "Once Upon a Time," Complete Series
- "One Piece," Seasons 9-10
- "27 Dresses"
- "A Good Day to Die Hard"
- "A Knight's Tale"
- "An Education"
- "Bend It Like Beckham"
- "Breaking Up"
- "Chronicle"
- "Conan the Barbarian"
- "The Deep End Of The Ocean"
- "The Devil Wears Prada"
- "Don't Be Afraid of the Dark"
- "Double Platinum"
- "Dragonball: Evolution"
- "Easy Virtue"
- "Evil Dead"
- "The Experiment"
- "The Good Son"
- "The Grudge 2"
- "Hail Caesar!"
- "Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs"
- "Johnson Family Vacation"
- "Just Married"
- "Killers"
- "Larry Crowne"
- "The Last King of Scotland"
- "The Lego Movie"
- "The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part"
- "The Lego Ninjago Movie"
- "Little Fockers"
- "Meet the Fockers"
- "Meet the Parents"
- "Melancholia"
- "Moving On"
- "The Omen"
- "The Possession"
- "Raising Arizona"
- "Robin Hood"
- "Seven"
- "Simulant"
- "Sin City: A Dame to Kill For"
- "Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby"
- "The Transporter"
- "Transporter 2"
- "Transporter 3"
- "True Lies"
- "We Bought a Zoo"
- "Wedding Crashers"
- "Wild Hogs"
Sept. 3
- "The Menu"
- "Ready Player One"
Sept. 4
- "The Banshees of Inisherin"
Sept. 6
- "Never Let Him Go: Complete Docuseries"
Sept. 7
- "The 9/11 Conspiracies: Fact or Fiction"
- "9/11: Escape From the Towers"
- "9/11: Four Flights"
- "9/11: I Was There"
- "9/11: Inside Air Force One"
- "9/11: The Final Minutes of Flight 93"
- "Beyond the Headlines: Black Girl Missing"
- "LA Rams Cheerleaders: Making the Squad 2023," Season 1
- "My So Called Simple Life," Season 1
- "Zombie House Flipping," Season 3-4
- "Taurus"
Sept. 8
- "97 Minutes"
- "The Friendship Game"
Sept. 9
- "Mad Max: Fury Road"
Sept. 10
- "Corsage"
Sept. 11
- "That's So Raven," Complete Series
Sept. 13
- "The Other Black Girl," Season 1
- "FX's Welcome to Wrexham," Season 2 Premiere
- "The Magic Flute"
Sept. 14
- "Dragons: The Nine Realms," Season 7
- "Court Cam," Season 5
- "Girl in the Closet"
- "Montecito: Dance Wives of California," Season 1
- "Phrogging: Hider in My House," Season 1
- "Top Shot," Seasons 1-2
Sept. 15
- "The Burning Plain"
- "Europa Report"
- "Frontera"
- "The Good Doctor"
- "I Melt With You"
- "Love, Simon"
- "Maze Runner: The Death Cure"
- "Robots"
- "Two Lovers"
- "The Wrecking Crew"
- "World's Greatest Dad"
Sept. 16
- "Buffaloed"
Sept. 18
- "Bad Axe"
- "Men in Black: International"
Sept. 20
- "I Can See Your Voice," Season 3 Premiere
- "Name That Tune," Season 3 Premiere
- "Sword Art Online: Alicization," Season 2
Sept. 21
- "FX's American Horror Story: Delicate," Part 1 Premiere
- "Forged in Fire," Seasons 5 and 9
- "Sleeping with a Killer," Season 1
- "The Real SVU," Season 1
- "UFO Conspiracy: Hunt for the Truth"
- "UFOs: The White House Files"
- "UFOs: Top Secret Alien Files"
- "Sanctuary"
Sept. 22
- "No One Will Save You: Film Premiere"
- "iHeartRadio Music Festival: Livestream"
- "Law & Order: SVU," Season 24
Sept. 23
- "iHeartRadio Music Festival: Livestream"
- "The Almond and the Seahorse"
- "What's Love Got to Do With It?"
Sept. 25
- "Krapopolis" Series Premiere
Sept. 26
- "Kitchen Nightmares," Season 8 Premiere
- "Special Forces: World's Toughest Test," Season 2 Premiere
Sept. 27
- "Love in Fairhope," Season 1
Sept. 28
- "The Kardashians," Season 4
- "The Masked Singer," Season 10
- "Snake Oil: Series Premiere"
- "Abducted: The Mary Stauffer Story"
- "Rachael Ray's Italian Dream Home," Season 1
- "Storage Wars," Seasons 1-2
- "Surviving Marriage," Season 1
- "They Took Our Child: We Got Her Back," Season 1
- "The Accountant"
Sept. 29
- Hell's Kitchen," Season 22 Premiere
- Lego Masters," Season 4
- RuPaul's Drag Race," Season 10
- Sweetwater, 2023
Leaving Hulu
Sept. 1
- "This Means War"
Sept. 4
- "You're Not You"
Sept. 8
- "Wild Horses"
Sept. 10
- "Dirty Weekend"
- "In Dubious Battle"
Sept. 11
- "Blackfish"
- "The Grand Seduction"
Sept. 14
- "360"
- "Life Partners"
Sept. 15
- "The Full Monty"
Sept. 22
- "Paris Can Wait"
- "Summer Days, Summer Nights"
- "Wrath of Man"
Sept. 23
- "One Shot"
- "Skyfire"
Sept. 29
- "The Grand Budapest Hotel"
Sept. 30
- "A Good Year"
- "Alien"
- "Alien 3"
- "Alien Resurrection"
- "Aliens"
- "All the Right Moves"
- "The Answer Man"
- "Attack The Block"
- "Bachelor Party"
- "Bachelorette"
- "Bandidas"
- "Bottle Rocket"
- "Brigsby Bear"
- "The Broken Hearts Club: A Romantic Comedy"
- "Brother"
- "Bruno"
- "Celeste and Jesse Forever"
- "Center Stage"
- "Center Stage: Turn It Up"
- "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory"
- "City Of Joy"
- "Cocktail"
- "The Covenant"
- "The Croods"
- "Deja Vu"
- "The Descendants"
- "The Devil Has a Name"
- "Die Hard"
- "Die Hard: With a Vengeance"
- "Don't Tell Mom the Babysitter's Dead"
- "El Chicano"
- "Elysium"
- "Ender's Game"
- "Father of the Bride"
- "Father of the Bride II"
- "Flicka"
- "Forgetting Sarah Marshall"
- "The Guardian"
- "Here Comes The Boom"
- "The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey"
- "The Hulk"
- "I Know What You Did Last Summer"
- "The Internship"
- "Joy Ride"
- "Jumpin' Jack Flash"
- "Killing Gunther"
- "King Kong"
- "Lol"
- "The Lord Of The Rings: The Two Towers"
- "The Lord Of The Rings: The Return Of The King"
- "Made of Honor"
- "The Man Who Knew Too Little"
- "Maudie"
- "Metro"
- "The Monuments Men"
- "Mortal Kombat"
- "Mrs. Doubtfire"
- "My Super Ex-Girlfriend"
- "No Eres Tu Soy Yo"
- "The Omen"
- "The Perfect Storm"
- "Phone Booth"
- "Pompeii"
- "Real Steel"
- "Red Tails"
- "Rio"
- "Shanghai Knights"
- "Shanghai Noon"
- "St. Elmo's Fire"
- "Step Brothers"
- "Tim's Vermeer"
- "Total Recall"
- "Tyler Perry's Madea Goes to Jail"
- "The Walk"
- "The Weekend"
- "We're The Millers"
- "What Happens in Vegas"
- "What's Love Got To Do With It"
- "Whiplash"
- "Wild Things"