Facebook Twitter
Wednesday, August 30, 2023 | 
Utah Movies Entertainment

What’s coming to Disney+ and coming and going on Hulu in September

Disney+ and Hulu are offering several titles in September that look into the events of Sept. 11, 2001

By KSL
SHARE What’s coming to Disney+ and coming and going on Hulu in September
AP20226698052795.jpg

Here’s a list of titles coming to Disney+ and coming and going on Hulu in September.

Jenny Kane, Associated Press

Disney+ is continuing to offer new episodes of the Star Wars spinoff, "Ahsoka." Four of the series' eight episodes will premiere in September. Previous Star Wars shows on Disney+ hit the streaming service at 1 a.m. MT on Wednesdays. New episodes of "Ahsoka" appear at 7 p.m. MT on Tuesdays.

Also in September Disney+ will offer the much talked about reboot of "The Little Mermaid."

Disney+ and Hulu are offering several titles in September that look into the events of Sept. 11, 2001.

Coming to Disney+

Sept. 5

  • "All Wet"
  • "Trolley Troubles"
  • "Ahsoka," Episode 4

Sept. 6

  • "9/11: One Day in America," Season 1, 6 episodes
  • "The Little Mermaid"
  • "I Am Groot," Season 2
  • "Doc McStuffins: The Doc & Bella Are In!"

Sept. 8

  • "2000s Greatest Tragedies"
  • "The Barn Dance"
  • "Bin Laden's Hard Drive"
  • "Bone Trouble"
  • "George W. Bush: The 9-11 Interview"
  • "Merbabies"
  • "Mickey's Kangaroo"
  • "Playful Pluto"
  • "Pluto, Junior"

Sept. 12

  • "Ahsoka," Episode 5

Sept. 13

  • "Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir," Season 5, 7 Episodes
  • "Raven's Home," Season 6, 4 Episodes
  • "Marvel's Spidey and his Amazing Friends," Season 2, 7 Episodes
  • "Marvel Studios' Assembled: The Making of the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3"
  • "Animals Up Close with Bertie Gregory"

Sept. 15

  • "Lang Lang Plays Disney"
  • "Master and Apprentice: A Special Look at Ahsoka"

Sept. 19

  • "Ahsoka," Episode 6

Sept. 20

  • "The Ghost and Molly McGee," Season 2, 4 Episodes
  • "PJ Masks: Power Heroes," Season 1, 5 Episodes
  • "Marvel Studios' Assembled: The Making of Secret Invasion

Sept. 26

  • "Ahsoka," Episode 7

Sept. 27

  • "To Catch a Smuggler," Season 5, 8 Episodes
  • "Pupstruction," Season 1, 6 Episodes
  • "Zombies: The Re-Animated Series," Season 1

Sept. 29

  • "Marvel Studios Legends"
  • "Disney's Launchpad," Season 2

(/hr)

Coming to Hulu

Sept. 1

  • "Once Upon a Time," Complete Series
  • "One Piece," Seasons 9-10
  • "27 Dresses"
  • "A Good Day to Die Hard"
  • "A Knight's Tale"
  • "An Education"
  • "Bend It Like Beckham"
  • "Breaking Up"
  • "Chronicle"
  • "Conan the Barbarian"
  • "The Deep End Of The Ocean"
  • "The Devil Wears Prada"
  • "Don't Be Afraid of the Dark"
  • "Double Platinum"
  • "Dragonball: Evolution"
  • "Easy Virtue"
  • "Evil Dead"
  • "The Experiment"
  • "The Good Son"
  • "The Grudge 2"
  • "Hail Caesar!"
  • "Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs"
  • "Johnson Family Vacation"
  • "Just Married"
  • "Killers"
  • "Larry Crowne"
  • "The Last King of Scotland"
  • "The Lego Movie"
  • "The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part"
  • "The Lego Ninjago Movie"
  • "Little Fockers"
  • "Meet the Fockers"
  • "Meet the Parents"
  • "Melancholia"
  • "Moving On"
  • "The Omen"
  • "The Possession"
  • "Raising Arizona"
  • "Robin Hood"
  • "Seven"
  • "Simulant"
  • "Sin City: A Dame to Kill For"
  • "Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby"
  • "The Transporter"
  • "Transporter 2"
  • "Transporter 3"
  • "True Lies"
  • "We Bought a Zoo"
  • "Wedding Crashers"
  • "Wild Hogs"

Sept. 3

  • "The Menu"
  • "Ready Player One"

Sept. 4

  • "The Banshees of Inisherin"

Sept. 6

  • "Never Let Him Go: Complete Docuseries"

Sept. 7

  • "The 9/11 Conspiracies: Fact or Fiction"
  • "9/11: Escape From the Towers"
  • "9/11: Four Flights"
  • "9/11: I Was There"
  • "9/11: Inside Air Force One"
  • "9/11: The Final Minutes of Flight 93"
  • "Beyond the Headlines: Black Girl Missing"
  • "LA Rams Cheerleaders: Making the Squad 2023," Season 1
  • "My So Called Simple Life," Season 1
  • "Zombie House Flipping," Season 3-4
  • "Taurus"

Sept. 8

  • "97 Minutes"
  • "The Friendship Game"

Sept. 9

  • "Mad Max: Fury Road"

Sept. 10

  • "Corsage"

Sept. 11

  • "That's So Raven," Complete Series

Sept. 13

  • "The Other Black Girl," Season 1
  • "FX's Welcome to Wrexham," Season 2 Premiere
  • "The Magic Flute"

Sept. 14

  • "Dragons: The Nine Realms," Season 7
  • "Court Cam," Season 5
  • "Girl in the Closet"
  • "Montecito: Dance Wives of California," Season 1
  • "Phrogging: Hider in My House," Season 1
  • "Top Shot," Seasons 1-2

Sept. 15

  • "The Burning Plain"
  • "Europa Report"
  • "Frontera"
  • "The Good Doctor"
  • "I Melt With You"
  • "Love, Simon"
  • "Maze Runner: The Death Cure"
  • "Robots"
  • "Two Lovers"
  • "The Wrecking Crew"
  • "World's Greatest Dad"

Sept. 16

  • "Buffaloed"

Sept. 18

  • "Bad Axe"
  • "Men in Black: International"

Sept. 20

  • "I Can See Your Voice," Season 3 Premiere
  • "Name That Tune," Season 3 Premiere
  • "Sword Art Online: Alicization," Season 2

Sept. 21

  • "FX's American Horror Story: Delicate," Part 1 Premiere
  • "Forged in Fire," Seasons 5 and 9
  • "Sleeping with a Killer," Season 1
  • "The Real SVU," Season 1
  • "UFO Conspiracy: Hunt for the Truth"
  • "UFOs: The White House Files"
  • "UFOs: Top Secret Alien Files"
  • "Sanctuary"

Sept. 22

  • "No One Will Save You: Film Premiere"
  • "iHeartRadio Music Festival: Livestream"
  • "Law & Order: SVU," Season 24

Sept. 23

  • "iHeartRadio Music Festival: Livestream"
  • "The Almond and the Seahorse"
  • "What's Love Got to Do With It?"

Sept. 25

  • "Krapopolis" Series Premiere

Sept. 26

  • "Kitchen Nightmares," Season 8 Premiere
  • "Special Forces: World's Toughest Test," Season 2 Premiere

Sept. 27

  • "Love in Fairhope," Season 1

Sept. 28

  • "The Kardashians," Season 4
  • "The Masked Singer," Season 10
  • "Snake Oil: Series Premiere"
  • "Abducted: The Mary Stauffer Story"
  • "Rachael Ray's Italian Dream Home," Season 1
  • "Storage Wars," Seasons 1-2
  • "Surviving Marriage," Season 1
  • "They Took Our Child: We Got Her Back," Season 1
  • "The Accountant"

Sept. 29

  • Hell's Kitchen," Season 22 Premiere
  • Lego Masters," Season 4
  • RuPaul's Drag Race," Season 10
  • Sweetwater, 2023

Leaving Hulu

Sept. 1

  • "This Means War"

Sept. 4

  • "You're Not You"

Sept. 8

  • "Wild Horses"

Sept. 10

  • "Dirty Weekend"
  • "In Dubious Battle"

Sept. 11

  • "Blackfish"
  • "The Grand Seduction"

Sept. 14

  • "360"
  • "Life Partners"

Sept. 15

  • "The Full Monty"

Sept. 22

  • "Paris Can Wait"
  • "Summer Days, Summer Nights"
  • "Wrath of Man"

Sept. 23

  • "One Shot"
  • "Skyfire"

Sept. 29

  • "The Grand Budapest Hotel"

Sept. 30

  • "A Good Year"
  • "Alien"
  • "Alien 3"
  • "Alien Resurrection"
  • "Aliens"
  • "All the Right Moves"
  • "The Answer Man"
  • "Attack The Block"
  • "Bachelor Party"
  • "Bachelorette"
  • "Bandidas"
  • "Bottle Rocket"
  • "Brigsby Bear"
  • "The Broken Hearts Club: A Romantic Comedy"
  • "Brother"
  • "Bruno"
  • "Celeste and Jesse Forever"
  • "Center Stage"
  • "Center Stage: Turn It Up"
  • "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory"
  • "City Of Joy"
  • "Cocktail"
  • "The Covenant"
  • "The Croods"
  • "Deja Vu"
  • "The Descendants"
  • "The Devil Has a Name"
  • "Die Hard"
  • "Die Hard: With a Vengeance"
  • "Don't Tell Mom the Babysitter's Dead"
  • "El Chicano"
  • "Elysium"
  • "Ender's Game"
  • "Father of the Bride"
  • "Father of the Bride II"
  • "Flicka"
  • "Forgetting Sarah Marshall"
  • "The Guardian"
  • "Here Comes The Boom"
  • "The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey"
  • "The Hulk"
  • "I Know What You Did Last Summer"
  • "The Internship"
  • "Joy Ride"
  • "Jumpin' Jack Flash"
  • "Killing Gunther"
  • "King Kong"
  • "Lol"
  • "The Lord Of The Rings: The Two Towers"
  • "The Lord Of The Rings: The Return Of The King"
  • "Made of Honor"
  • "The Man Who Knew Too Little"
  • "Maudie"
  • "Metro"
  • "The Monuments Men"
  • "Mortal Kombat"
  • "Mrs. Doubtfire"
  • "My Super Ex-Girlfriend"
  • "No Eres Tu Soy Yo"
  • "The Omen"
  • "The Perfect Storm"
  • "Phone Booth"
  • "Pompeii"
  • "Real Steel"
  • "Red Tails"
  • "Rio"
  • "Shanghai Knights"
  • "Shanghai Noon"
  • "St. Elmo's Fire"
  • "Step Brothers"
  • "Tim's Vermeer"
  • "Total Recall"
  • "Tyler Perry's Madea Goes to Jail"
  • "The Walk"
  • "The Weekend"
  • "We're The Millers"
  • "What Happens in Vegas"
  • "What's Love Got To Do With It"
  • "Whiplash"
  • "Wild Things"