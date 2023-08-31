Photos: The super blue moon in Utah and around the world

In Utah, it was a blue moon that was far from blue.

As the full moon rose over the Salt Lake Valley Wednesday night, wildfire smoke from the Pacific Northwest cast a deep orange glow, captured by Deseret News photographers.

This particular moon, known as a super blue moon, was also a celestial combination we won’t see for another 14 years. A blue moon is the second full moon that falls within a calendar month. A supermoon occurs when the moon is at its closest point in its orbit to earth.

The next super blue moon won’t occur until 2037. Whether you caught a glimpse of the rare moon or not, take a look at these views from around the world.

The blue supermoon sets over the White Mountain National Forest at sunrise, Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, in Carroll County, New Hampshire. The next blue superman won’t occur until 2037. Robert F. Bukaty, Associated Press

The last Super Blue Moon until 2037 rises over the Salt Lake Valley on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

The full moon rises beyond a sign in the outfield during a baseball game between the Kansas City Royals and the Pittsburgh Pirates Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. The moon was a rare blue supermoon, named so because it was the second full moon in August, thus the blue label, and it was unusually close to Earth, therefore a supermoon. Charlie Riedel, Associated Press

A blue supermoon rises into the sky behind the neon sign at Buck Atom’s Cosmic Curios on 66 on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, in Tulsa, Okla. Daniel Shular, Tulsa World via Associated Press

The blue supermoon rises over the north tower of the Golden Gate Bridge as seen from the Marin headlands in Sausalito, Calif., Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023. Carlos Avila Gonzalez, San Francisco Chronicle via Associated Press

People watch a supermoon rise above Lisbon, Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023. It’s the month’s second supermoon, when a full moon appears a little bigger and brighter thanks to its slightly closer position to Earth. Armando Franca, Associated Press

The moon known as blue moon rises behind the small village of Ujue, northern Spain, Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023. Alvaro Barrientos, Associated Press

Akıncı unmanned aerial craft passing in front of the Supermoon during a demonstration flight on the first day of Teknofest technology and aerospace festival in Ankara, Turkey, Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023. Emrah Gurel, Associated Press

A supermoon rises over Montevideo, Uruguay, Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023. The cosmic curtain rose Wednesday night with the second full moon of the month, also known as a blue moon. Matilde Campodonico, Associated Press

A rare Blue Supermoon rises over Lake Michigan as spectators watch from Chicago’s 31st Street beach Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023. Charles Rex Arbogast, Associated Press

A Blue Supermoon rises behind the Crescent City Connection in New Orleans, Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023. David Grunfeld, The New Orleans Advocate via Associated Press

The August Super Blue Moon sets behind the CN tower in Toronto on Wednesday August 30, 2023. The cosmic curtain rises Wednesday night with the second full moon of the month, the reason it’s considered blue. It’s dubbed a supermoon because it’s closer to Earth than usual, appearing especially big and bright. Frank Gunn, The Canadian Press via Associated Press

The supermoon rises near the equestrian statue of Damdin Sukhbaatar on Sukhbaatar Square in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023. August 30 sees the month’s second supermoon, when a full moon appears a little bigger and brighter thanks to its slightly closer position to Earth. Ng Han Guan, Associated Press

The supermoon rises behind the ancient temple of Poseidon at Cape Sounion, about 70 kilometers (45 miles) south of Athens, Greece, Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023. The cosmic curtain rose Wednesday night with the second full moon of the month, the reason it is considered blue. It’s dubbed a supermoon because it’s closer to Earth than usual, appearing especially big and bright. Thanassis Stavrakis, Associated Press

People watch from the upper deck of a baseball game between the Kansas City Royals and the Pittsburgh Pirates as the moon rises in the distance Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. The moon was a rare blue supermoon, named so because it was the second full moon in August, thus the blue label, and it was unusually close to Earth, therefore a supermoon. Charlie Riedel, Associated Press

The Super Blue Moon is visible over the stands as the teams walk off, after the first IT20 cricket match between England and New Zealand, at the Seat Unique Riverside, in County Durham, England, Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023. Owen Humphreys, PA via Associated Press

The super blue moon sets behind the Balmoral Clock in Edinburgh Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023. The blue moon refers to the second full moon in one calendar month, which occurs approximately once every two or three years. Jane Barlow, Associated Press