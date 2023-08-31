Here’s everything coming and going on Netflix in September

Settle in with the family this month for a few classics coming to Netflix. From the "Jaws" franchise to the original "Matilda," there are plenty of familiar movies coming to the popular streaming platform.

Also arriving this month are new seasons of the long-awaited reality shows "Love is Blind" and "Glow Up."

Here's a look at the full list of titles coming and going on Netflix in September, according to a news release from the streaming company.

Adding

Sept. 1

"​​8 Mile"

"A Day and a Half"

"Arrival"

"Baby Mama"

"Bakugan," Season 1

"Couples Retreat"

"Disenchantment," Season 5

"Fast Times at Ridgemont High"

"Fences"

"Field of Dreams"

"Friday Night Plan"

"Hacksaw Ridge"

"Happy Ending"

"Jaws 2"

"Jaws 3"

"Jaws: The Revenge"

"Kung Fu Panda 2"

"Land of the Lost"

"Love is Blind: After the Altar," Season 4

"Matilda" (1996)

"Miss Congeniality"

"Mr. Bean's Holiday"

"National Security"

"One Piece: 3D2Y – Overcome Ace's Death! Luffy's Vow to His Friends"

"One Piece Adventure of Nebulandia"

"One Piece Film: Gold"

"One Piece: Heart of Gold"

"One Piece Episode of East Blue: Luffy and His Four Friends' Great Adventure"

"One Piece Episode of Skypiea"

"Open Season: Scared Silly"

"Public Enemies"

"Snitch"

"Superbad"

"S.W.A.T.," Season 6

"Stand by Me"

"The Deer Hunter"

"The Master of Disguise"

"U-571"

"Up in the Air"

"Vice"

"Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit"

"Woody Woodpecker"

Sept. 2

"Love Again"

Sept. 3

"Crank"

"Crank: High Voltage"

"Is She the Wolf?" Season 1

Sept. 4

"Call the Midwife," Season 12

Sept. 5

"Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy"

"Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues"

"Shane Gillis: Beautiful Dogs"

Sept. 6

"6ixtynin9 The Series," Season 1

"Infamy," Season 1

"Predators"

"Reporting for Duty," Season 1

"Scouts Honor: The Secret Files of the Boy Scouts of America"

"Tahir's House," Season 1

Sept. 7

"Dear Child"

"Gamera Rebirth," Season 1

"Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight," Season 3

"The Swan Princess: A Fairytale Is Born"

"Top Boy," Season 3 / Season 5

"Virgin River," Season 5 – Part 1

"What If"

Sept. 8

"A Time Called You," Season 1

"Burning Body," Season 1

"Pokémon: To be a Pokémon Master: Ultimate Journeys: The Series," Part 1

"Rosa Peral's Tapes"

"Selling the OC," Season 2

"Spy Ops," Season 1

Sept. 12

"Glow Up," Season 5

"Michelle Wolf: It's Great To Be Here"

"The Wolf of Wall Street"

Sept. 13

"Freestyle"

"Tapie/Class Act," Season 1

"Wrestlers," Season 1

Sept. 14

"Barbie – A Touch of Magic," Season 1

"Di4ries," Season 2 – Part 1

"Ehrengard: The Art of Seduction"

"Once Upon a Crime"

"Thursday's Widows," Season 1

Sept. 15

"Ancient Aliens," Seasons 6-7

"Band of Brothers"

"El Conde/The Count"

"Inside the World's Toughest Prisons," Season 7

"Intervention," Season 22

"Love at First Sight"

"Miseducation," Season 1

"Surviving Summer," Season 2

The Club," Season 2

"The Count/El Conde"

"The Pacific"

"Wipeout," Part 1

Sept. 16

"My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2"

Sept. 18

"My Little Pony: Make Your Mark," Chapter 5

Sept. 19

"Kountry Wayne: A Woman's Prayer"

"The Saint of Second Chances"

Sept. 20

"Hard Broken," Season 1

"New Amsterdam," Season 5

Sept. 21

"Kengan Ashura," Season 2

"Scissor Seven," Season 4

"Sex Education," Season 4

Sept. 22

"How To Deal With a Heartbreak"

"Love is Blind," Season 5

"Song of the Bandits," Season 1

"Spy Kids: Armageddon"

"The Black Book"

Sept. 25

"Little Baby Bum: Music Time," Season 1

Sept. 26

"Who Killed Jill Dando?"

Sept. 27

"Encounters"

"Overhaul"

"Street Flow 2"

"The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar"

Sept. 28

"Castlevania: Nocturne," Season 1

"Love Is In The Air"

"The Darkness within La Luz del Mundo," Season 1

Sept. 29

"Choona," Season 1

"Do Not Disturb"

"NOWHERE"

"Power Rangers: Cosmic Fury," Season 3

Leaving

Sept. 1

"A Knight's Tale"

"Age of Rebellion"

"Airport"

"Airport '77"

"Airport 1975"

"Alias JJ: La Celebridad Del Mal"

"American Graffiti"

"American Hustle"

"Blue Exorcist," Season 1

"Bruce Almighty"

"Charlie Wilson's War"

"Chicken Run"

"Children of the Sea"

"Easy A"

"Erased," Season 1

"Fate/Grand Order — First Order"

"Garbage"

"Hop"

"If Beale Street Could Talk"

"InuYasha the Movie: Affections Touching Across Time"

"InuYasha the Movie 2: The Castle Beyond the Looking Glass"

"InuYasha the Movie 3: Swords of an Honorable Ruler"

"InuYasha the Movie 4: Fire on the Mystic Island"

"I Survived A Crime," Season 1

"Luv Kushh," Season 1

"Janoskians: Untold and Untrue"

"Jarhead"

"Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius"

"Kicking and Screaming"

"Magic Mike"

"Magic Mike XXL"

"Mean Girls"

"Moving Art," Seasons 1-3

"Once Again"

"Open Season"

"Open Season 2"

"Paranormal Activity"

"Peter Pan"

"Rise of the Guardians"

"Road House"

"Rush Hour"

"Rush Hour 2"

"Rush Hour 3"

"Salt"

"Scream," Seasons 1-3

"Secret Window"

"Seven Years in Tibet"

"She's Gotta Have It"

"Sister, Sister," Seasons 1-6

"Sisters," Season 1

"Sleepless in Seattle"

"Snervous Tyler Oakley"

"Still Alice"

"Take the Ball, Pass the Ball"

"Tears of the Sun"

"Terminator 2: Judgement Day"

"The Bad Guys"

"The Dictator"

"The Dilemma"

"The Italian Job"

"The Kingdom"

"The Other Boleyn Girl"

"The Poison Rose"

"The Promised Neverland," Season 1

"The Ring"

"The Scorpion King"

"The Tale of Despereaux"

"The Thing"

"Unleashed"

Sept. 3

"Never Back Down: Revolt"

Sept. 4

"The Debt Collector"

Sept. 6

"Shadow Parties"

"Vampire Academy"

Sept. 7

"Life Sentence," Season 1

"That Thing Called Tadhana"

"The Originals," Seasons 1-5

"Valor," Season 1

Sept. 8

"Starting Over Again"

"The Love Affair"

Sept. 11

"Girlfriends," Seasons 1-8

"Satria Heroes: Revenge of the Darkness"

Sept. 14

"Colette"

"Finally Found Someone"

Sept. 15

"A Love Story"

"Barcelona: A Love Untold"

"Crazy Beautiful You"

"Everything About Her"

"Intervention," Season 21

"Seven Sundays"

Sept. 16

"VeggieTales in the City,' Seasons 1-2

"Wish Upon a Unicorn"

Sept. 18

"Residue"

"Tayo and Little Wizards," Season 1

Sept. 21

"High and Low The Red Rain"

"How High 2"

"Jiu Jitsu"

Sept. 23

"In Darkness"

Sept. 30