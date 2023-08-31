Did you feel that? 3.7 magnitude earthquake hits Weber County

An earthquake, measuring in at a 3.7 magnitude, was recorded near Huntsville in Weber County Wednesday evening.

It happened at 6:11 p.m., according to a preliminary report from the University of Utah Seismograph Stations. The epicenter was located about 10 miles northeast of Huntsville.

Earthquake officials said in a press release that more than 100 people reported feeling the earthquake, and most of them were in the Ogden and Weber Canyon area.

They encourage anyone who felt the earthquake Wednesday to fill out a survey form on the U.S. Geological Survey website: https://earthquake.usgs.gov/earthquakes/eventpage/uu60548782/tellus

