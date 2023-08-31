Woman gets hit, seriously injured by TRAX train

A woman is in critical condition from being hit by a Red Line TRAX train Wednesday morning.

Utah Transit Authority spokesman Carl Arky said an 18-year-old woman walked in front of a Red Line TRAX train that was arriving at the Bingham Junction Station, 7387 S. Bingham Junction Blvd., at 7:57 a.m.

Emergency services arrived on the scene and used airbags to clear enough space so they could extricate the woman, Arky said. She was transported to the hospital in serious condition but was conscious and responded to questions, he said.

Arky said the collision occurred in the pedestrian crosswalk, which is marked with warning signs. He said all safety equipment, including lights and bells indicating a train is coming, was operational.

"From what UTA officers have been able to determine, the woman was attempting to walk to the station platform to board the train. She was not texting or reading," Arky said. It is unknown whether the woman had headphones on when she was hit.

Arky urges everyone to be alert and aware while at TRAX, FrontRunner and bus stations, and to observe all warning signs to stay safe.

The Red Line experienced delays Wednesday from the Historic Gardner Station to the Murray Central Station until 11 a.m. A bus bridge between Fashion Place and Historic Gardner was used until 9:45 a.m.

The investigation is ongoing and the identity of the woman has not been released.

