Have You Seen This? The ultimate girl dad

All dads are great, but girl dads are special. This father of three little girls has mastered the art of being the ultimate girl dad.

Standing tall, perfectly posed, this dad is ready for the world of make-believe. His older daughter winds him up with a dust pan ready to perform a perfect pirouette. He holds the baby in one hand as his other daughter spins him around as he balances on the end of a broom.

Dads are the perfect playmates when they're willing to drop all of their pride and succumb to the wild imaginations of their little girls. I can remember all the times my dad would drop to his hands and knees in order to provide me with my own personal steed on whatever adventure I imagined for myself that day.

I'm thankful for my dad who encouraged me to be wild with my imagination as a child and was always there to be a participant in it. Even now, as I'm older, he's still always there for me whenever I need him, even if my wild imaginations have shifted from princess worlds to college and a career.

Every little girl needs a dad who will do or be whatever she needs. Even when little girls get older, dads remain just as important.

